Dvd menu question
Hi Everyone this is my first post. Hope this is the right place to ask this question?
Firstly I purchased a dvd (not Blu-ray) that will rename nameless. In the animated menus there is a typeface that is used for the menu's. When I view the disc on desktop software or in standalone dvd player. The text changes colour. Is the typeface that is used in the making of the menu's. Before its authored for distribution. Is the typeface that I see used for the menu's only way I can ask this. Is the typeface embedded, saved in within the files on disc, or built/saved to the disc? Just wondering.
