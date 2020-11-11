DVD Talk Forum

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021

   
Old 11-11-20, 01:56 PM
D.Pham4GLTE (>60GB)'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
This sucks as I use Google photos on high to back up pictures. And 15gb gets used up quick.

https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/11/...ds-15gb-ending
Old 11-11-20, 02:03 PM
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Re: Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
Wow that really does suck. I use it also to back up all my vacation photos from over the years. And I take a lot of photos on my trips.

What's another alternative?
Old 11-11-20, 02:28 PM
D.Pham4GLTE (>60GB)'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Re: Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Wow that really does suck. I use it also to back up all my vacation photos from over the years. And I take a lot of photos on my trips.

What's another alternative?
If you have prime then Amazon photos is included and offers unlimited original photo storage.


there are other options discussed here

https://www.techradar.com/best/best-...s-and-pictures
