Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
This sucks as I use Google photos on high to back up pictures. And 15gb gets used up quick.
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/11/...ds-15gb-ending
https://www.theverge.com/2020/11/11/...ds-15gb-ending
Re: Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
Wow that really does suck. I use it also to back up all my vacation photos from over the years. And I take a lot of photos on my trips.
What's another alternative?
Re: Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage on June 1st, 2021
there are other options discussed here
https://www.techradar.com/best/best-...s-and-pictures
