Question about storing video on hard drive
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer & TOAT Winner
Thread Starter
Question about storing video on hard drive
While I still prefer to watch things on DVDs as they're more permanent and have chapter search, I've been rapidly transferring a bunch of old TV recordings onto a hard drive, uploading the good stuff to YouTube and eventually putting the complete shows on DVDs properly chaptered and everything. I'm amazed at how much the hard drive can hold, I could be persuaded to just use that and forego DVDs if I could just chapter everything that's on it (each show is a file, but then I can only play that file and manually fast-forward and reverse-scan through them.)
My main question is- since I've got a bunch of stuff on the hard drive and it's not even half full yet, what safety measures should I take to make sure it's not suddenly wiped out? I can't keep it connected to my laptop all the time because of the lack of USB inputs on it. Is there any procedure I should follow when connecting and disconnecting it? I once scanned a bunch of magazines onto a USB stick, sold the magazines and then they all suddenly disappeared from the stick- I have no idea how it happened but I just plugged it in and nothing was on it.
Also how long can I expect this hard drive to last? I bought it a few months ago. I have another hard drive that's more than 10 years old and it can't hold nearly as much, but it does still work as I checked it recently- I need to manage the stuff on it while it is, some is stuff I downloaded before streaming was a thing, so I need to get around to watching it and deciding if I want to keep it or not. If this new hard drive fills up, which will take a long time at this rate, I could see just keeping all the stuff on it and buying a new one to continue, but I'd still feel more secure putting it onto DVDs as those have been said to last at least 70 years if stored right.
My main question is- since I've got a bunch of stuff on the hard drive and it's not even half full yet, what safety measures should I take to make sure it's not suddenly wiped out? I can't keep it connected to my laptop all the time because of the lack of USB inputs on it. Is there any procedure I should follow when connecting and disconnecting it? I once scanned a bunch of magazines onto a USB stick, sold the magazines and then they all suddenly disappeared from the stick- I have no idea how it happened but I just plugged it in and nothing was on it.
Also how long can I expect this hard drive to last? I bought it a few months ago. I have another hard drive that's more than 10 years old and it can't hold nearly as much, but it does still work as I checked it recently- I need to manage the stuff on it while it is, some is stuff I downloaded before streaming was a thing, so I need to get around to watching it and deciding if I want to keep it or not. If this new hard drive fills up, which will take a long time at this rate, I could see just keeping all the stuff on it and buying a new one to continue, but I'd still feel more secure putting it onto DVDs as those have been said to last at least 70 years if stored right.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off