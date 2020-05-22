Question about storing video on hard drive

While I still prefer to watch things on DVDs as they're more permanent and have chapter search, I've been rapidly transferring a bunch of old TV recordings onto a hard drive, uploading the good stuff to YouTube and eventually putting the complete shows on DVDs properly chaptered and everything. I'm amazed at how much the hard drive can hold, I could be persuaded to just use that and forego DVDs if I could just chapter everything that's on it (each show is a file, but then I can only play that file and manually fast-forward and reverse-scan through them.)



My main question is- since I've got a bunch of stuff on the hard drive and it's not even half full yet, what safety measures should I take to make sure it's not suddenly wiped out? I can't keep it connected to my laptop all the time because of the lack of USB inputs on it. Is there any procedure I should follow when connecting and disconnecting it? I once scanned a bunch of magazines onto a USB stick, sold the magazines and then they all suddenly disappeared from the stick- I have no idea how it happened but I just plugged it in and nothing was on it.



Also how long can I expect this hard drive to last? I bought it a few months ago. I have another hard drive that's more than 10 years old and it can't hold nearly as much, but it does still work as I checked it recently- I need to manage the stuff on it while it is, some is stuff I downloaded before streaming was a thing, so I need to get around to watching it and deciding if I want to keep it or not. If this new hard drive fills up, which will take a long time at this rate, I could see just keeping all the stuff on it and buying a new one to continue, but I'd still feel more secure putting it onto DVDs as those have been said to last at least 70 years if stored right.