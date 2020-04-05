Odd RoKU/YouTube/Google account problem.
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Odd RoKU/YouTube/Google account problem.
Using a Roku and I can’t seem to switch between YouTube accounts like I can on Apple TV, my iPad and iPhone.
Ive ended up with two YouTube accounts. One I set up way back in the day just to create playlists. I think the 2nd one I made when I set up t YouTube TV. They both use the same email address. Regardless, on most of my devices I can switch between the two accounts. I prefer the old one when using YouTube as I have 100’s of saved video of music, food, and such. It took me a bit, but on my Apple TV, iPad and iPhone, I figured out how to switch to the account I want. I’ve already searched and seems not possible to combine the two YouTube accounts.
However, on a cheap TCL Roku TV I got for gym, it doesn’t even show the old account to switch to. This is kind of a bummer as the music would be great in gym. I can stream it from my iPad as a work around, but wondering if anyone has run into this.
Ive ended up with two YouTube accounts. One I set up way back in the day just to create playlists. I think the 2nd one I made when I set up t YouTube TV. They both use the same email address. Regardless, on most of my devices I can switch between the two accounts. I prefer the old one when using YouTube as I have 100’s of saved video of music, food, and such. It took me a bit, but on my Apple TV, iPad and iPhone, I figured out how to switch to the account I want. I’ve already searched and seems not possible to combine the two YouTube accounts.
However, on a cheap TCL Roku TV I got for gym, it doesn’t even show the old account to switch to. This is kind of a bummer as the music would be great in gym. I can stream it from my iPad as a work around, but wondering if anyone has run into this.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off