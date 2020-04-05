Odd RoKU/YouTube/Google account problem.

Using a Roku and I can’t seem to switch between YouTube accounts like I can on Apple TV, my iPad and iPhone.



Ive ended up with two YouTube accounts. One I set up way back in the day just to create playlists. I think the 2nd one I made when I set up t YouTube TV. They both use the same email address. Regardless, on most of my devices I can switch between the two accounts. I prefer the old one when using YouTube as I have 100’s of saved video of music, food, and such. It took me a bit, but on my Apple TV, iPad and iPhone, I figured out how to switch to the account I want. I’ve already searched and seems not possible to combine the two YouTube accounts.



However, on a cheap TCL Roku TV I got for gym, it doesn’t even show the old account to switch to. This is kind of a bummer as the music would be great in gym. I can stream it from my iPad as a work around, but wondering if anyone has run into this.