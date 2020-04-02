DVD Talk Forum

Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to hard drive and not pc hard drive?

Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to hard drive and not pc hard drive?
Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to external hard drive and not pc hard drive when connect to desktop?

I mean like why can’t I browse and back up entire iPhone to anywhere I want. I found a page that mentioned all this code snd thought I followed, but didn’t work...
