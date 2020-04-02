Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to hard drive and not pc hard drive?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,556
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to hard drive and not pc hard drive?
Is there an easy way to back up iPhone to external hard drive and not pc hard drive when connect to desktop?
I mean like why can’t I browse and back up entire iPhone to anywhere I want. I found a page that mentioned all this code snd thought I followed, but didn’t work...
I mean like why can’t I browse and back up entire iPhone to anywhere I want. I found a page that mentioned all this code snd thought I followed, but didn’t work...
Last edited by OldBoy; 02-04-20 at 09:45 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off