Re: Best version of LINUX for a PC with...

Quote: When I watch a Linux tutorial or screen cast on YouTube, odds are I'll see the Linux Mint logo in the toolbar. When I see someone using Linux at the coffee shop, it usually turns out to be Linux Mint. When I ask fellow Linux users which distro they use, the main answers are Ubuntu... and Linux Mint. All of that is anecdotal, but it still points to a simple truth. For a distro that has seen little press lately, Linux Mint manages to remain popular with users.



There's a good reason for that popularity: Linux Mint just works. It isn't "changing the desktop computer paradigm," or "innovating" in "groundbreaking" ways. The team behind Mint is just building a desktop operating system that looks and functions a lot like every other desktop operating system you've used, which is to say you'll be immediately comfortable and stop thinking about your desktop and start using it to do actual work.

I haven't used Linux much, but the most user-friendly distro I've read of is Linux Mint. It's based on Ubuntu, a very popular Linux distro that's fairly user friendly itself, but just adds a bit more user friendliness.Take this review:Linux Mint has been around for 13 years, almost as long as Ubuntu itself, so it's likely to be around for a long while to come.You can download the ISO (1.9 GB), which you can burn to DVD, here: