Verizon wireless has number freeze now

Tech Talk

Verizon wireless has number freeze now

   
01-29-20, 10:14 AM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Stick out your tongue!
Posts: 39,353
Verizon wireless has number freeze now
This is a good measure for security and I would recommend turning it on to deter identity theft.


Note that this won't stop someone from activating another sim on your account, which would require an administrative lock. That can be done by calling in.

https://www.reddit.com/r/verizon/com...tm_name=iossmf
