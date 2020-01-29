Verizon wireless has number freeze now
#1
This is a good measure for security and I would recommend turning it on to deter identity theft.
Note that this won't stop someone from activating another sim on your account, which would require an administrative lock. That can be done by calling in.
https://www.reddit.com/r/verizon/com...tm_name=iossmf
Last edited by D.Pham4GLTE (>60GB); 01-29-20 at 10:21 AM.
