Fandango Founder Dead by suicide 64
J. Michael Cline -- founder of movie ticketing app Fandango -- has died after leaping from a building in New York City ... TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the entrepreneur jumped from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan, landing in a third-floor courtyard early Tuesday morning.
We're told he left a suicide note in the room that reads, "So sorry. I cant explain the pain of f****** up this much. I love you all." Our sources say he then went out onto the balcony and jumped.
https://www.tmz.com/2024/07/17/fanda...-suicide-note/
Re: Fandango Founder Dead by suicide 64
Oh my god
