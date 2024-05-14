Bundled Streaming Services
Bundled Streaming Services
I think this is worth its own thread instead of posting in all of the individual ones.
Disney+, Hulu, Max will be bundled:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...le-1235894074/
Now it was announced - Comcast Unveils Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...er-1235898522/
It may be obvious but that comcast bundle will only be available to comcast customers. And we still don't know if there will be different tiers that include ad free.
