  #1  
Bundled Streaming Services
I think this is worth its own thread instead of posting in all of the individual ones.

Disney+, Hulu, Max will be bundled:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...le-1235894074/

Now it was announced - Comcast Unveils Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/bu...er-1235898522/
Re: Bundled Streaming Services
It may be obvious but that comcast bundle will only be available to comcast customers. And we still don't know if there will be different tiers that include ad free.
