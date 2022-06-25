Why do so many streaming services encode video at the wrong frame rates?

As more and more content goes to streaming Ive noticed that proper frame rates seem to be going out the window. I tried watching the SyFy show Eureka last night on Prime on my 4k Fire Stick and it was stuttering like crazy. So, knowing that the Fire devices do not output integer frame rates (it claims to, but it only supports 23.976,,29.97 and 59.97, not 24, 30 or 60) I switched over to my Shield to take a closer look at things. I was correct, the stream was encoded at 24fps, not the original 23.976 which led to a really weird look when played back at 24.



Who does the encoding for streaming? Are these transfers just provided by the studios? Some of the streaming services (like Tubi) tend to just have a set frame rate, like 30Hz, which causes all sorts of other problems as well.