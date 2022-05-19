View Poll Results: What are your issues/gripes with streaming?
It's getting too expensive
100.00%
Too many recurring bills/expenses that I can't afford
0
0%
Too many of them, content is so fractured
100.00%
Picture and audio quality is just not that good
0
0%
Content gets dropped way too often.
0
0%
I simply cannot keep up with all the new content. Just way too many shows and movies
100.00%
Eats up my Internet bandwidth (bandwidth caps)
0
0%
I worry that I could lose content that I "purchased" because the providers could drop it
0
0%
Quality of the content on many of these services just sucks
0
0%
Too many ads (on free services or cheaper paid services)
0
0%
Logos, Bugs and Window boxes.
0
0%
Other issues - List them
0
0%
List all your gripes with streaming
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,327
Received 1,656 Likes on 1,215 Posts
List all your gripes with streaming
I know a lot of you love streaming and have thrown away your physical media collections in favor of it. Some of you want all new movies delivered through this medium and think it's the future and won't see anymore movies in the theater.
But, I'm sure there are many issues that a lot of you have with it. So go ahead and list them. I'll try to list as many as I can think of for a poll.
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,375
Received 629 Likes on 481 Posts
Re: List all your gripes with streaming
My only gripe is the excessive amounts of streaming services where it’s hard to keep track of where shows and movies reside. And I’m definitely not throwing away my physical media, but I’ve pared it down quite a bit. Aside from boutique labels and 4K discs, most catalogs are leaving my house.
#3
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,327
Received 1,656 Likes on 1,215 Posts
Re: List all your gripes with streaming
I do agree that content is way too fractured.
I also think rentals for new Hollywood movies are overpriced. $20 to 25 is too much in my opinion.
