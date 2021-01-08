Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)
#1
New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2021
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)
Hi
I have got TLC TV 6 years old it is Linux OS.
I am thinking to use it as Smart TV by attaching Android TV Box (HDMI cabel) ,,,,,I tried to read about it but I am confused with below :
1- Can a spare phone like Samsung S10 do the same job as Android TV box in watching Netflix Stan, Disney in 4K or higher quality ?
2- If I have to buy Android TV Box ,,,,can you help me to recommend 3 of them ?
Thx
I have got TLC TV 6 years old it is Linux OS.
I am thinking to use it as Smart TV by attaching Android TV Box (HDMI cabel) ,,,,,I tried to read about it but I am confused with below :
1- Can a spare phone like Samsung S10 do the same job as Android TV box in watching Netflix Stan, Disney in 4K or higher quality ?
2- If I have to buy Android TV Box ,,,,can you help me to recommend 3 of them ?
Thx
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,213
Received 141 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)
I would recommend that you a buy a Roku or Firestick for $35.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off