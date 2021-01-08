DVD Talk Forum

Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)

Streaming Talk

Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)

   
08-01-21, 09:07 AM
Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)
Hi

I have got TLC TV 6 years old it is Linux OS.

I am thinking to use it as Smart TV by attaching Android TV Box (HDMI cabel) ,,,,,I tried to read about it but I am confused with below :

1- Can a spare phone like Samsung S10 do the same job as Android TV box in watching Netflix Stan, Disney in 4K or higher quality ?

2- If I have to buy Android TV Box ,,,,can you help me to recommend 3 of them ?

Thx
08-01-21, 09:14 AM
Re: Android TV Box to be used with TLC TV (Netflix, Stan,,,etc)
I would recommend that you a buy a Roku or Firestick for $35.
Streaming Talk

