Samsung's TV Plus free streaming service is now open to all
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Samsung's TV Plus free streaming service is now open to all
Samsung quietly launched its TV Plus streaming service on the web
Samsung quietly launched its TV Plus streaming service on the web
Live and linear TV for free
By Catie Keck Jul 9, 2021, 7:44pm EDTSamsung recently launched a web version of its free and ad-supported Smart TV Plus streaming service for live and linear programming as well as added casting support for Chromecast devices.
The streaming product, which was previously limited to Samsung TV and mobile devices, launched as a web service in the second quarter, Protocol reported Friday. Its a curious new player in the streaming wars and launched with seemingly little fanfare, but the rollout makes an app that was previously limited to Samsung users now widely available to just about anyone.
Samsung did not have immediate comment about the launch when reached on Friday. However, a spokesperson confirmed the launch of the web version of the service to Protocol.
Samsung TV Plus has been around for years its been available on Samsung smart TVs since 2016 but the rollout to additional devices outside of the streaming ecosystem places it more directly in competition with ad-supported streaming services like Peacock, the Roku Channel, or any number of linear-programming freebies like Pluto TV or Plex.
While its unclear why the company seems to have decided to soft launch the web version of its streaming service now, Samsung appears to be exploring ways to bring TV Plus to a larger audience. Choice is always great and you cant beat the price of free (particularly if you can stand to sit through ads), but if Samsungs ambitions are to dominate the linear streaming space, its a bit late to the party.
By Catie Keck Jul 9, 2021, 7:44pm EDTSamsung recently launched a web version of its free and ad-supported Smart TV Plus streaming service for live and linear programming as well as added casting support for Chromecast devices.
The streaming product, which was previously limited to Samsung TV and mobile devices, launched as a web service in the second quarter, Protocol reported Friday. Its a curious new player in the streaming wars and launched with seemingly little fanfare, but the rollout makes an app that was previously limited to Samsung users now widely available to just about anyone.
Samsung did not have immediate comment about the launch when reached on Friday. However, a spokesperson confirmed the launch of the web version of the service to Protocol.
Samsung TV Plus has been around for years its been available on Samsung smart TVs since 2016 but the rollout to additional devices outside of the streaming ecosystem places it more directly in competition with ad-supported streaming services like Peacock, the Roku Channel, or any number of linear-programming freebies like Pluto TV or Plex.
While its unclear why the company seems to have decided to soft launch the web version of its streaming service now, Samsung appears to be exploring ways to bring TV Plus to a larger audience. Choice is always great and you cant beat the price of free (particularly if you can stand to sit through ads), but if Samsungs ambitions are to dominate the linear streaming space, its a bit late to the party.
Not having a Samsung TV or other device, I had no idea they had their own streaming channel. I've noticed a lot of overlap of content among the popular free streamers, so I'm guessing TV Plus isn't much different. Buy hey, another streaming option.
Link to the web version: https://samsungtvplus.com/
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off