Walmart Streaming Devices
Walmart Streaming Devices
Walmart is releasing their own streaming devices.
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/02/wa...and-4k-player/
The 1080p stick version is $25 and the 4K UHD device is $30. They're powered by Android TV. It has Chromecast built-in, and uses Google Assistant for voice commands.
I like the dedicated buttons on the remote. Those are popular services people use, unlike Roku which always has weird stuff like Sling and Rdio.
Here's the store listings. They're currently out of stock.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/onn-FHD-S...tick/148740640
https://www.walmart.com/ip/onn-Andro...vice/636597403
