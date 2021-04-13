Anyone here use Apple TV with Airplay?

I've been loving Airplay ever since it got added to my Roku, since it lets me get around annoying interfaces on some services (shrinking end credits on Disney Plus for example) and also access stuff like Archive.org in high quality which doesn't even have an official Roku app. It is a bit glitchy though, often it won't work unless I restart the Roku and there have been a few cases where I've found videos that are supposed to support Airplay but they won't work at all- the loading circle appears for a few seconds then cuts to the Airplay home screen (happens on Crackle and Google Play Movies).



Since this is Apple's product, I'm wondering if it works better on an Apple TV unit? Specifically no glitches requiring multiple attempts to start playing or not working at all- also wondering if it passes Atmos on HBO Max movies that have it since it will not pass it on Airplay through the Roku (Atmos does get passed on other services like Disney.)