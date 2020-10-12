Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?

There's been discussion whether or not Premium Video on demand works or whether it is going to gain traction since many theatres are closed due to the Pandemic?



This is pertaining to 1st run major studio releases. Not the shitty Lionsgate, Grindstone B or C titles that star Bruce Willis or Aaron Eckahart that usually cost $6.



So, do you support it or is it simply too expensive for you because of the price point? Or do you simply not value movies with this kind of pricing?



Mulan kind of started the discussion with the $30 price point, but in the end it was deemed a failure by many in the industry because of the price and of course the movie was later pirated as well.



Some people, including me, are very used to subscription VOD, so paying that much per title is not something I regularly consider doing.





What was the last PVOD title you paid for? For me, it was Bill and Ted Face the Music. I paid $25 to own it on 4K UHD. While the movie was fun, I think $25 was a little too steep for it. I doubt I will watch it again anytime soon. If I would have seen it in the theatre, I would have used AMC A-List.



I also paid $25 for the 4K UHD version of Scoob! early in the pandemic and I quickly regretted that one as the movie was just okay and it appeared on HBO Max a few weeks later.



I ended up paying for them because theatres were closed and I really wanted some fresh new theatrical content. And I chose to pay for extra money to own it than just rent it.





Greenland is supposed to come out this month on PVOD. I do want to see it, but I know it's coming to HBO Max in 2021, so I don't know if I really want to splurge or just wait.