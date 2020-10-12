View Poll Results: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more rentals/purchases for new major titles)?
Yes
0
0%
Maybe - Depends on how bad I want to see that title
0
0%
No
100.00%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
There's been discussion whether or not Premium Video on demand works or whether it is going to gain traction since many theatres are closed due to the Pandemic?
This is pertaining to 1st run major studio releases. Not the shitty Lionsgate, Grindstone B or C titles that star Bruce Willis or Aaron Eckahart that usually cost $6.
So, do you support it or is it simply too expensive for you because of the price point? Or do you simply not value movies with this kind of pricing?
Mulan kind of started the discussion with the $30 price point, but in the end it was deemed a failure by many in the industry because of the price and of course the movie was later pirated as well.
Some people, including me, are very used to subscription VOD, so paying that much per title is not something I regularly consider doing.
What was the last PVOD title you paid for? For me, it was Bill and Ted Face the Music. I paid $25 to own it on 4K UHD. While the movie was fun, I think $25 was a little too steep for it. I doubt I will watch it again anytime soon. If I would have seen it in the theatre, I would have used AMC A-List.
I also paid $25 for the 4K UHD version of Scoob! early in the pandemic and I quickly regretted that one as the movie was just okay and it appeared on HBO Max a few weeks later.
I ended up paying for them because theatres were closed and I really wanted some fresh new theatrical content. And I chose to pay for extra money to own it than just rent it.
Greenland is supposed to come out this month on PVOD. I do want to see it, but I know it's coming to HBO Max in 2021, so I don't know if I really want to splurge or just wait.
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
20 to 30 for a rental? No. I will consider 20 to 30 for a rental and then a digital copy once it's released elsewhere (and not tied to a single service either).
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
Almost all VOD I've purchased has been under $7 and nothing more than $10. But then, I don't watch many new movies, and those I do I can usually wait to watch since I've got a big VOD and DVD library (+ any streaming service I'm subscribed to)
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
And FYI, these are currently some of the notable new PVOD titles out right now at $20 or more. The Informer is actually rental or purchase.
Let Him Go
Freaky
Wild Mountain Thyme
Come Play
The Informer
Ammonite
And most of them are Universal titles that are in the 17 days after theatres window.
Half Brothers and All My Life are two more Universal titles that are going to PVOD in the next few weeks as well. They are currently in a short theatrical run in the very limited theatres that are open.
I would never pay $20 to rent something like Come Play or The Informer.
I do want to see All my Life, but I'll wait until that hits Red Box.
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
Oh yeah the last PVOD title that I did rent was Spell, the Omari Hardwick horror movie. But, that 4K UHD rental was only $9.99, which was reasonable.
If more PVOD titles were priced that way, I would consider renting more.
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
I did pay $20 for a PVOD rental of Kind of Staten Island and also did Bill & Ted ($22 purchase instead of VOD rental but basically the same thing). Both times it was more a case of really missing and needing to watch a new movie rather than thinking I was getting good value.
Now that HBO Max is giving a theatrical movie every month, it's a bigger hurdle.
That said, I would pay $30 for No Time To Die. Don't think I would for anything else.
Re: Do you support Premium Video on Demand ($20 or more for rental or purchase)?
I would pay $20 to own, but never to rent. My rental price point tops out at $10. And that's for something I really, really want to see. Even $6 is too much for most of the dreck that comes out these days.
