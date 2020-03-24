Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?

Netflix (month to month, thought I'd cancel when Disney + came out but nope, kids want both.)

Disney+ (3 years, no brainer with kids)

Amazon Prime (mainly for shipping)

Starz through Amazon Prime (because of $1 deal, it went up to 8.99 and it's gone)

Funimation (I like anime, and because of the kids we watch a lot of dubs; otherwise I'd probably choose Crunchyroll or at least alternate)

DC Universe (I complain about it and I still think it's on death's row but I really want it to survive and not be the bastard stepchild. Plus Harley Quinn was excellent. The Stargirl to CW move was crap and I can't see them keeping Titans exclusive from Max for long)



I get HBO because of some cell phone promotion so I'm hoping that means we get Max eventually. I basically never watch the channel live so I consider it basically streaming only.



I had Hulu until late last year because they had that 99c a month deal. If/when Disney starts pumping more mature content on there, I might pick it up again, I'll probably be eligible for their next deal as well.

