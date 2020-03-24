What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
I'm talking about stuff that you keep the entire year and don't cancel. Not stuff that you only pick and choose time periods or only use free trials. And no borrowing log-ins from you buddy and Mommy and Daddy don't count.
For me:
Netflix
Amazon Prime video (paid entire year)
Hulu
Disney + (paid for 3 years)
Shudder (paid entire year)
YouTube Premium
CBS All-Access
EPIX Now
Apple TV + (1 year free trial)
ESPN +
Comes free with my DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Showtime Anytime
Starz
Max Go
When HBO Max launches in May, I'll likely get that as I heard it's free with my current HBO subscription anyways.
I had DC Universe for 15 months, but had to drop it when they were super slow to add anything new and content started to become stale. It's really expensive for the limited amount they had.
For me:
Netflix
Amazon Prime video (paid entire year)
Hulu
Disney + (paid for 3 years)
Shudder (paid entire year)
YouTube Premium
CBS All-Access
EPIX Now
Apple TV + (1 year free trial)
ESPN +
Comes free with my DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Showtime Anytime
Starz
Max Go
When HBO Max launches in May, I'll likely get that as I heard it's free with my current HBO subscription anyways.
I had DC Universe for 15 months, but had to drop it when they were super slow to add anything new and content started to become stale. It's really expensive for the limited amount they had.
Last edited by DJariya; 03-24-20 at 03:29 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,119
Likes: 0
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Amazon Prime video
Hulu (w/ live)
Disney +
HBO Go
That's more than enough. Oh, and sometimes Netflix, but that was mostly for the kids. Now, they're more than satisfied with Disney +
Hulu (w/ live)
Disney +
HBO Go
That's more than enough. Oh, and sometimes Netflix, but that was mostly for the kids. Now, they're more than satisfied with Disney +
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
I assume you mean HBO Now
https://play.hbonow.com/page/urn:hboage:home
HBO Go is same thing, but it comes free with your cable or satellite provider. HBO Now is standalone a la carte at $14.99 per month.
and since you subscribe to it, you should be able to get HBO Max for free as AT&T said months ago.
#5
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
- Hulu with live TV and HBO (I use Hulu much more than I thought i would)
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime (me, mostly for the shipping, but my wife watches Prime Video a lot)
- Disney+ (did the three year special)
- Shudder (I missed my cancel-by date last year and it renewed for a year)
- CuriousityStream (got a special on a year)
Will drop Shudder and CuriousityStream when those years are up.
I keep thinking I should cancel Netflix but though they suck for movies now, I do like some of their originals, and am still catching up on some older-season TV shows.
I'm tempted by HBO Max but I still don't really understand what it offers.
We may try CBS All Access for a month or two for Star Trek and Twilight Zone.
#6
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Prime Video for me because its part of my Amazon Prime membership. I also pay for YouTube Premium so I dont have to watch ads. Everything else is in and out of rotation.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,119
Likes: 0
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
I assume you mean HBO Now
https://play.hbonow.com/page/urn:hboage:home
HBO Go is same thing, but it comes free with your cable or satellite provider. HBO Now is standalone a la carte at $14.99 per month.
and since you subscribe to it, you should be able to get HBO Max for free as AT&T said months ago.
https://play.hbonow.com/page/urn:hboage:home
HBO Go is same thing, but it comes free with your cable or satellite provider. HBO Now is standalone a la carte at $14.99 per month.
and since you subscribe to it, you should be able to get HBO Max for free as AT&T said months ago.
#8
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
#10
Premium Member
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Disney+ is the only thing I have covered for at least a year.
Currently have Hulu + Live TV, but I still consider that monthly. They increased the price a little bit, and I may flip over over to YouTube TV.
Had Netflix for several years, but dumped that when we picked up Disney+.
Currently have Hulu + Live TV, but I still consider that monthly. They increased the price a little bit, and I may flip over over to YouTube TV.
Had Netflix for several years, but dumped that when we picked up Disney+.
#11
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
#12
Senior Member
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Disney+ (3yr sub plus Verizon 1yr)
AppleTV+ (free yr)
Amazon Video (Prime Member)
Just cancelled to save money:
YouTube TV
Netflix (honestly hardly watched it at this point anyways)
AppleTV+ (free yr)
Amazon Video (Prime Member)
Just cancelled to save money:
YouTube TV
Netflix (honestly hardly watched it at this point anyways)
#13
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 14,119
Likes: 0
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
#14
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix (month to month, thought I'd cancel when Disney + came out but nope, kids want both.)
Disney+ (3 years, no brainer with kids)
Amazon Prime (mainly for shipping)
Starz through Amazon Prime (because of $1 deal, it went up to 8.99 and it's gone)
Funimation (I like anime, and because of the kids we watch a lot of dubs; otherwise I'd probably choose Crunchyroll or at least alternate)
DC Universe (I complain about it and I still think it's on death's row but I really want it to survive and not be the bastard stepchild. Plus Harley Quinn was excellent. The Stargirl to CW move was crap and I can't see them keeping Titans exclusive from Max for long)
I get HBO because of some cell phone promotion so I'm hoping that means we get Max eventually. I basically never watch the channel live so I consider it basically streaming only.
I had Hulu until late last year because they had that 99c a month deal. If/when Disney starts pumping more mature content on there, I might pick it up again, I'll probably be eligible for their next deal as well.
Disney+ (3 years, no brainer with kids)
Amazon Prime (mainly for shipping)
Starz through Amazon Prime (because of $1 deal, it went up to 8.99 and it's gone)
Funimation (I like anime, and because of the kids we watch a lot of dubs; otherwise I'd probably choose Crunchyroll or at least alternate)
DC Universe (I complain about it and I still think it's on death's row but I really want it to survive and not be the bastard stepchild. Plus Harley Quinn was excellent. The Stargirl to CW move was crap and I can't see them keeping Titans exclusive from Max for long)
I get HBO because of some cell phone promotion so I'm hoping that means we get Max eventually. I basically never watch the channel live so I consider it basically streaming only.
I had Hulu until late last year because they had that 99c a month deal. If/when Disney starts pumping more mature content on there, I might pick it up again, I'll probably be eligible for their next deal as well.
#15
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon
Disney+ (locked in for 3 years)
Apple+ (1 year trial)
Through my dad’s DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Starz
I might go the honest route and get HBO Max once it’s available, and assuming it folds in DC Universe content.
Hulu
Amazon
Disney+ (locked in for 3 years)
Apple+ (1 year trial)
Through my dad’s DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Starz
I might go the honest route and get HBO Max once it’s available, and assuming it folds in DC Universe content.
#16
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon Prime
HBO
Disney+
I keep all of them year round. I watch all of them regularly so makes no sense to cancel and then restart.
Hulu
Amazon Prime
HBO
Disney+
I keep all of them year round. I watch all of them regularly so makes no sense to cancel and then restart.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off