What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?

   
03-24-20, 03:02 PM
DJariya
What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
I'm talking about stuff that you keep the entire year and don't cancel. Not stuff that you only pick and choose time periods or only use free trials. And no borrowing log-ins from you buddy and Mommy and Daddy don't count.

For me:

Netflix
Amazon Prime video (paid entire year)
Hulu
Disney + (paid for 3 years)
Shudder (paid entire year)
YouTube Premium
CBS All-Access
EPIX Now
Apple TV + (1 year free trial)
ESPN +

Comes free with my DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Showtime Anytime
Starz
Max Go


When HBO Max launches in May, I'll likely get that as I heard it's free with my current HBO subscription anyways.

I had DC Universe for 15 months, but had to drop it when they were super slow to add anything new and content started to become stale. It's really expensive for the limited amount they had.
03-24-20, 03:12 PM
E Unit
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Amazon Prime video
Hulu (w/ live)
Disney +
HBO Go

That's more than enough. Oh, and sometimes Netflix, but that was mostly for the kids. Now, they're more than satisfied with Disney +
03-24-20, 03:22 PM
DJariya
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
Amazon Prime video
Hulu (w/ live)
Disney +
HBO Go

That's more than enough. Oh, and sometimes Netflix, but that was mostly for the kids. Now, they're more than satisfied with Disney +

I assume you mean HBO Now

https://play.hbonow.com/page/urn:hboage:home

HBO Go is same thing, but it comes free with your cable or satellite provider. HBO Now is standalone a la carte at $14.99 per month.

and since you subscribe to it, you should be able to get HBO Max for free as AT&T said months ago.
03-24-20, 03:23 PM
Giantrobo
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Hulu
Netflix
Disney+
DC Universe
CBS All Access

HBOMax is on my radar


03-24-20, 03:36 PM
tonyc3742
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
  • Hulu with live TV and HBO (I use Hulu much more than I thought i would)
  • Netflix
  • Amazon Prime (me, mostly for the shipping, but my wife watches Prime Video a lot)
  • Disney+ (did the three year special)
  • Shudder (I missed my cancel-by date last year and it renewed for a year)
  • CuriousityStream (got a special on a year)
Have had Amazon Prime and Netflix for years, only subbed to Hulu last year but it's ongoing.
Will drop Shudder and CuriousityStream when those years are up.
I keep thinking I should cancel Netflix but though they suck for movies now, I do like some of their originals, and am still catching up on some older-season TV shows.
I'm tempted by HBO Max but I still don't really understand what it offers.
We may try CBS All Access for a month or two for Star Trek and Twilight Zone.
03-24-20, 03:37 PM
Mike86
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Prime Video for me because its part of my Amazon Prime membership. I also pay for YouTube Premium so I dont have to watch ads. Everything else is in and out of rotation.
03-24-20, 03:55 PM
E Unit
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
I assume you mean HBO Now

https://play.hbonow.com/page/urn:hboage:home

HBO Go is same thing, but it comes free with your cable or satellite provider. HBO Now is standalone a la carte at $14.99 per month.

and since you subscribe to it, you should be able to get HBO Max for free as AT&T said months ago.
It's the one that's part of my Hulu add-on, so I guess it is Go. I don't pay for HBO as a separate standalone service.
03-24-20, 04:01 PM
DJariya
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
It's the one that's part of my Hulu add-on, so I guess it is Go. I don't pay for HBO as a separate standalone service.
Got it. It's just a premium add-on.


03-24-20, 04:02 PM
E Unit
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
HBO is really confusing. I'm hoping HBO Max will clear things up.
03-24-20, 04:34 PM
The Cow
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Disney+ is the only thing I have covered for at least a year.

Currently have Hulu + Live TV, but I still consider that monthly. They increased the price a little bit, and I may flip over over to YouTube TV.

Had Netflix for several years, but dumped that when we picked up Disney+.
03-24-20, 04:37 PM
DJariya
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Originally Posted by E Unit View Post
HBO is really confusing. I'm hoping HBO Max will clear things up.
You might be able to drop the HBO Hulu add-on because HBO Max has all HBO content plus others as well. They say they will launch with 10,000+ hours of content. It's the same price too.

03-24-20, 04:45 PM
Meathead
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Disney+ (3yr sub plus Verizon 1yr)
AppleTV+ (free yr)
Amazon Video (Prime Member)

Just cancelled to save money:
YouTube TV
Netflix (honestly hardly watched it at this point anyways)
03-24-20, 05:10 PM
E Unit
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
You might be able to drop the HBO Hulu add-on because HBO Max has all HBO content plus others as well. They say they will launch with 10,000+ hours of content. It's the same price too.
​​​​​ Excellent to know, thanks.
03-24-20, 05:43 PM
fujishig
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix (month to month, thought I'd cancel when Disney + came out but nope, kids want both.)
Disney+ (3 years, no brainer with kids)
Amazon Prime (mainly for shipping)
Starz through Amazon Prime (because of $1 deal, it went up to 8.99 and it's gone)
Funimation (I like anime, and because of the kids we watch a lot of dubs; otherwise I'd probably choose Crunchyroll or at least alternate)
DC Universe (I complain about it and I still think it's on death's row but I really want it to survive and not be the bastard stepchild. Plus Harley Quinn was excellent. The Stargirl to CW move was crap and I can't see them keeping Titans exclusive from Max for long)

I get HBO because of some cell phone promotion so I'm hoping that means we get Max eventually. I basically never watch the channel live so I consider it basically streaming only.

I had Hulu until late last year because they had that 99c a month deal. If/when Disney starts pumping more mature content on there, I might pick it up again, I'll probably be eligible for their next deal as well.
03-24-20, 06:16 PM
Tom Banjo
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon

Disney+ (locked in for 3 years)
Apple+ (1 year trial)

Through my dad’s DirecTV subscription:
HBO Go
Starz

I might go the honest route and get HBO Max once it’s available, and assuming it folds in DC Universe content.
03-24-20, 08:11 PM
The Questyen
 
Re: What paid streaming services do you currently have year round?
Netflix
Hulu
Amazon Prime
HBO
Disney+

I keep all of them year round. I watch all of them regularly so makes no sense to cancel and then restart.
