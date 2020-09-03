Digital Copies that require a disc are now all expired per Disney

I purchased Gnomeo and Juliet 3D set this past weekend. I entered the code into Disney Movie Insiders and received the points.



I then attempted to enter the code on MA and it said the code was not valid. I then remembered digitalmovieredeem.com (Disney's site). That prompted that Iust use the Digital Copy disc.



So I put the disc in my drive and it opened iTunes requesting the code. I entered the code and was met with the same message that the code was not valid. So I sent a communication via Disney's help desk. They replied the code was expired.



I sent them a reply stating I was able to use it for points and the message stated Not Valid which is different than Expired asking them to check the code. They replied back that ALL digital copies that previously required a disc are now "Expired".



This seems to imply all codes for any Disney company (Marvel, Disney, Touchstone, FOX, etc) that requires a disc to no longer be valid. Ugh.