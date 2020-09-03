DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Streaming Talk
Reload this Page >

Digital Copies that require a disc are now all expired per Disney

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Streaming Talk The Place to talk about streaming video and audio

Digital Copies that require a disc are now all expired per Disney

   
Old 03-09-20, 06:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
b2net's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Posts: 5,213
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Digital Copies that require a disc are now all expired per Disney
I purchased Gnomeo and Juliet 3D set this past weekend. I entered the code into Disney Movie Insiders and received the points.

I then attempted to enter the code on MA and it said the code was not valid. I then remembered digitalmovieredeem.com (Disney's site). That prompted that Iust use the Digital Copy disc.

So I put the disc in my drive and it opened iTunes requesting the code. I entered the code and was met with the same message that the code was not valid. So I sent a communication via Disney's help desk. They replied the code was expired.

I sent them a reply stating I was able to use it for points and the message stated Not Valid which is different than Expired asking them to check the code. They replied back that ALL digital copies that previously required a disc are now "Expired".

This seems to imply all codes for any Disney company (Marvel, Disney, Touchstone, FOX, etc) that requires a disc to no longer be valid. Ugh.
b2net is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Streaming Talk
View Next Unread
The Roku Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.