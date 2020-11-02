Universal Digital Codes Store
Universal Pictures has a store for digital codes. All the codes redeem at Movies Anywhere and will transfer to the other services. You can pay with Credit Card, Paypal, Apple Pay, and Amazon Payments.
I'm giving this it's own thread because the store has been frequently updated with lots of great deals. Also, some will redeem for UHD even though they aren't properly marked.
https://digitalmoviedeals.reactorone.net/
The new listing for Serenity shows the 2005 sci-fi version. But it's actually the 2019 thriller movie (McConaughey/Hathaway). And it redeems for UHD.
I don't know if they fixed it yet. So buy at your own risk. But when I bought it about 2 hours ago, it was Serenity 2019 UHD.
https://digitalmoviedeals.reactorone...oduct/serenity
A couple other good deals on new releases:
Downton Abbey UHD - $9.99
https://digitalmoviedeals.reactorone.../downton-abbey
Good Boys UHD - $9.99
https://digitalmoviedeals.reactorone...duct/good-boys
