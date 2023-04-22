Best service to sell used Blu-Ray / 4K / DVD's / etc?

I have a few UltraHD 4K Blu-Rays I'd like to sell but haven't sold physical media in a very long time and would like to know the best / easiest method of doing so. I attempted to list what I have on Amazon which has completely changed since last selling on there around 7 or 8 years ago. If I'm not mistaken, they required separate approvals for each movie studio for all discs. I'd use ebay but my brother who lives with me has his own account (which he hasn't used in years) and so ebay thought both accounts were mine and indefinitely suspended my selling privileges. I've been buying and selling on ebay over 20 years but when I called customer service to find out why this happened I tried clarifying the situation but they still wouldn't lift the suspension.

Anyway, do you guys have any recommendations? Thanks!