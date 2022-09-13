Orbit DVD
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,332
Received 1,115 Likes on 735 Posts
Orbit DVD
Ive been going to Orbit DVDs brick and mortar location for years, but it wasnt until the past week or so that I ordered from their online storefront.
Anyway, I just wanted to sing their praises. They had the best price online for a 4K import I was eyeing, it was one of the most lovingly packaged orders Ive ever received (even if you just order a single title, it comes shipped in a box), their turnaround is surreally fast, and their customer service is first-rate.
Not to dissuade anyone whos a Diabolik or Grindhouse loyalist, but I bet youd find Orbit worth adding into your rotation, and their used selection is a nice differentiator.
Anyway, I just wanted to sing their praises. They had the best price online for a 4K import I was eyeing, it was one of the most lovingly packaged orders Ive ever received (even if you just order a single title, it comes shipped in a box), their turnaround is surreally fast, and their customer service is first-rate.
Not to dissuade anyone whos a Diabolik or Grindhouse loyalist, but I bet youd find Orbit worth adding into your rotation, and their used selection is a nice differentiator.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off