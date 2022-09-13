DVD Talk Forum

Orbit DVD

09-13-22, 08:47 PM
Adam Tyner
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 26,332
Received 1,115 Likes on 735 Posts
Orbit DVD
Ive been going to Orbit DVDs brick and mortar location for years, but it wasnt until the past week or so that I ordered from their online storefront.

Anyway, I just wanted to sing their praises. They had the best price online for a 4K import I was eyeing, it was one of the most lovingly packaged orders Ive ever received (even if you just order a single title, it comes shipped in a box), their turnaround is surreally fast, and their customer service is first-rate.

Not to dissuade anyone whos a Diabolik or Grindhouse loyalist, but I bet youd find Orbit worth adding into your rotation, and their used selection is a nice differentiator.
