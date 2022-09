Orbit DVD

Iíve been going to Orbit DVDís brick and mortar location for years, but it wasnít until the past week or so that I ordered from their online storefront Anyway, I just wanted to sing their praises. They had the best price online for a 4K import I was eyeing, it was one of the most lovingly packaged orders Iíve ever received (even if you just order a single title, it comes shipped in a box), their turnaround is surreally fast, and their customer service is first-rate.Not to dissuade anyone whoís a Diabolik or Grindhouse loyalist, but I bet youíd find Orbit worth adding into your rotation, and their used selection is a nice differentiator.