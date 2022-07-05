FedEx Sucks

Lately I have been having nothing but problems with FedEx lately. Two different orders from Samsung. Both times they said the item had to be signed for. One time I was home but they never asked for a signature. Next time the delivery guy just left a expensive tablet right inside the front gate. My SNL order they left it on the outside of the gate on the sidewalk. The 2nd delivery should of been delivered last week Fri. But checking tracking it was delayed in Oakland Friday afternoon. It arrives in Honolulu at 6am the next day. But no delivery until Mon afternoon.



Now I have a order from Walmart. Shipped out by FedEx on Monday and it still shows in transit between 4-5am and stuck in Memphis, TN. If items don't arrive on Monday I will contact Walmart for a refund.