Second Spin closing?

   
02-25-20, 10:56 PM
Member
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Buffalo, NY
Posts: 71
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Second Spin closing?
I use Second Spin a lot for used stuff. I saw this tonight and now I'm worried. I can't find any info about them possibly closing but this sounds like a sign of them closing shop for good. Anyone have an info?


02-25-20, 11:30 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,347
Likes: 0
Received 23 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Second Spin closing?
Yes, that doesn't sound good since the wording would certainly seem indicate it's a permanent decision.

I just logged in for the first time in forever. I've always had good experiences with them, though I haven't made a purchase since 2017. I took a stroll down memory lane looking through my order history going back to 2009.
02-25-20, 11:36 PM
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,176
Received 17 Likes on 15 Posts
Re: Second Spin closing?
Shit. I hope not. I buy a lot from them, video and audio. Looks like I've been ordering from them since 2006, based on my order history.

It sucked when Djangos closed. This is worse.
