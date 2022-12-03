DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Which of the four major North American team sports leagues do you have the LEAST interest in?
NFL football
0
0%
MLB baseball
1
50.00%
NBA basketball
0
0%
NHL hockey
1
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Which of the four major North American team sports leagues do you have the LEAST interest in?

   
Which of the four major North American team sports leagues do you have the LEAST interest in?
I'll let you define on your own what "least interest" means, be it least games watched, less time spent following league news, or whatever.
