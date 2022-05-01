DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!

NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!

   
01-05-22, 12:41 PM
NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!
All times MST

Saturday games

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

The Chiefs lost control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their NFL Week 17 loss, but it can get it back with a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, but the Eagles have also earned a berth in the postseason and could potentially move up a seed with a win.

Sunday early games

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., Fox

The Packers could choose to rest a lot of players, or limit their action, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 17.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., CBS

This game is pivotal for the Colts, who are fighting for a playoff berth. The jaguars have nothing to play for expect for perhaps trying to play spoiler.

Washington Football Team at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox

These two NFC East foes are already looking to next season. Could big changes be on the way for both franchises?

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m., Fox

The season was a disappointing one for both franchises, who have big questions for next season.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS

It's simple for the Titans. Win and you are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Who thought they would be in this position when Derrick Henry went down?

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 11 a.m., CBS

The final playoff berth in the AFC could be on the line in this game between division rivals.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 11 a.m., Fox

The Bengals have already clinched a home playoff game by winning the division. Will they rest some players for this one?


Sunday late games

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Rams need a win to seal up the NFC West. The 49ers need a victory to seal a playoff berth. This one could be very interesting.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The Buccaneers might choose to rest players for the playoffs with a home playoff game already clinched.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Cardinals can win the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss. The Seahawks would love to end their season with a win on the road.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The Patriots are still fighting for the division title with the Buffalo Bills, so they can't overlook the Dolphins, who were just eliminated from postseason contention.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Saints still have a shock at an NFC playoff berth, but have to win in Atlanta to give itself a chance.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The Bills can't overlook the Jets if it wants to get the division title over the Patriots.


Sunday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The winner of this game gets a playoff berth. Not a bad way to end the final week of the NFL regular season.
01-05-22, 12:42 PM
Re: NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!
Week 18 Broadcast Maps

Dual Doubleheaders!
01-05-22, 12:45 PM
Re: NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!

NFL Week 18 playoff-clinching scenarios: No. 1 seed in the AFC still up for grabs

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios heading into the NFL's regular-season finale

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie
Week 18 opponent: Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Clinch AFC East division title with:
  1. BUF win OR
  2. NE loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NE tie
Week 18 opponent: Jets (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
  2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win
Week 18 opponent: at Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX)

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. IND win or tie OR
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win
Week 18 opponent: at Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss
Week 18 opponent: at Broncos (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, ABC)

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. LV win OR
  2. LV tie + IND loss OR
  3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie
Week 18 opponent: Chargers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. LAC win or tie
Week 18 opponent: at Raiders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC)

New England Patriots (10-6)

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss
Clinches AFC East division title with:
  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + BUF loss
Week 18 opponent: at Dolphins (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie
Week 18 opponent: at Ravens (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Tennessee Titans (11-5)

Clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
  1. TEN win OR
  2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
  3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win
Week 18 opponent: at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS -- stream on Paramount+)

Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

Clinch NFC West division title with:
  1. ARI win + LAR loss
Week 18 opponent: Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX)

Los Angeles Rams (12-4)

Clinch NFC West division title with:
  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. ARI loss or tie
Week 18 opponent: 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX)

New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Clinch playoff berth with:
  1. NO win + SF loss
Week 18 opponent: at Falcons (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX)

San Francisco 49ers (9-7)

Clinch playoff berth with:

  1. SF win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie
Week 18 opponent: at Rams (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on FOX)
01-05-22, 12:52 PM
Re: NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!
Shit. That's the most widely broadcast (other than their lone Thursday appearance) Jets game this season but I still won't get it. I get Carolina/Tampa Bay instead.
01-05-22, 12:56 PM
Re: NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!
Honolulu gets New England - Miami. I assume because of Tua
