NFL 2021-22 Season Week 18 : Bonus Football Week!

All times MST

Saturday games

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

The Chiefs lost control of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their NFL Week 17 loss, but it can get it back with a win and a loss by the Tennessee Titans.The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, but the Eagles have also earned a berth in the postseason and could potentially move up a seed with a win.The Packers could choose to rest a lot of players, or limit their action, after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 17.This game is pivotal for the Colts, who are fighting for a playoff berth. The jaguars have nothing to play for expect for perhaps trying to play spoiler.These two NFC East foes are already looking to next season. Could big changes be on the way for both franchises?The season was a disappointing one for both franchises, who have big questions for next season.It's simple for the Titans. Win and you are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Who thought they would be in this position when Derrick Henry went down?The final playoff berth in the AFC could be on the line in this game between division rivals.The Bengals have already clinched a home playoff game by winning the division. Will they rest some players for this one?The Rams need a win to seal up the NFC West. The 49ers need a victory to seal a playoff berth. This one could be very interesting.The Buccaneers might choose to rest players for the playoffs with a home playoff game already clinched.The Cardinals can win the NFC West with a win and a Rams loss. The Seahawks would love to end their season with a win on the road.The Patriots are still fighting for the division title with the Buffalo Bills, so they can't overlook the Dolphins, who were just eliminated from postseason contention.The Saints still have a shock at an NFC playoff berth, but have to win in Atlanta to give itself a chance.The Bills can't overlook the Jets if it wants to get the division title over the Patriots.The winner of this game gets a playoff berth. Not a bad way to end the final week of the NFL regular season.