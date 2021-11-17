NFL 2021 Week 11 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,400
Received 2,143 Likes on 1,373 Posts
NFL 2021 Week 11 Thread
Thursday Night FootballNew England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
The Patriots have won four straight games and suddenly look like an AFC title contender.
Sunday early gamesNew Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m., Fox
The Saints' kicking game came back to haunt them in their loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS
The Dolphins take a two-game win streak into their Week 11 game against the Jets.
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., Fox
Who had Washington beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10? Who had Carolina beating the Arizona Cardinals?
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., CBS
The Colts have quietly got back to .500 on the season. There will be nothing quiet about them if they beat the Bills.
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns, 11 a.m., Fox
The Lions didn't lose in Week 10 (they tied). Can they get their first win of the season in Week 11?
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., Fox
The Jaguars have had a lot of bad breaks and close calls this season. Perhaps their luck will change in Week 11?
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS
When will losing Derrick Henry start to catch up to the Titans? Or will it?
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m., Fox
The Vikings got a much-needed win over the Chargers in Week 10. They could really use a win over the Packers in Week 11.
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m., CBS
The Ravens did not impress in a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, but get a prime opportunity to rebound in Chicago.
Sunday late gamesCincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:05 p.m., CBS
Both of these teams really need a victory in this game to help their chances in the crowded AFC playoff race.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m., Fox
Will Kyler Murray be back for the Cardinals in Week 11? They could sure use him after their Week 10 loss to the Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m., Fox
The Chiefs looked really good against the Raiders and the Cowboys looked really good against the Falcons. This one could be very interesting.
Sunday Night FootballPittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 6:20 p.m., NBC
Will Ben Roethlisberger be back for this one? The Steelers could really use him after tying with the Lions in Week 10 without him.
Monday Night FootballNew York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
The Buccaneers did not look good in their loss to Washington in Week 10 to fall to 6-3 on the season. The Giants are coming off a bye.
The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams are on byes in Week 11.
NFL Week 11 Broadcast Maps
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=11
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off