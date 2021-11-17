NFL 2021 Week 11 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

The Patriots have won four straight games and suddenly look like an AFC title contender.The Saints' kicking game came back to haunt them in their loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.The Dolphins take a two-game win streak into their Week 11 game against the Jets.Who had Washington beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10? Who had Carolina beating the Arizona Cardinals?The Colts have quietly got back to .500 on the season. There will be nothing quiet about them if they beat the Bills.The Lions didn't lose in Week 10 (they tied). Can they get their first win of the season in Week 11?The Jaguars have had a lot of bad breaks and close calls this season. Perhaps their luck will change in Week 11?When will losing Derrick Henry start to catch up to the Titans? Or will it?The Vikings got a much-needed win over the Chargers in Week 10. They could really use a win over the Packers in Week 11.The Ravens did not impress in a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins, but get a prime opportunity to rebound in Chicago.Both of these teams really need a victory in this game to help their chances in the crowded AFC playoff race.Will Kyler Murray be back for the Cardinals in Week 11? They could sure use him after their Week 10 loss to the Panthers.The Chiefs looked really good against the Raiders and the Cowboys looked really good against the Falcons. This one could be very interesting.Will Ben Roethlisberger be back for this one? The Steelers could really use him after tying with the Lions in Week 10 without him.The Buccaneers did not look good in their loss to Washington in Week 10 to fall to 6-3 on the season. The Giants are coming off a bye.