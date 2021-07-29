The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread
The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread
Time for a new thread I think.
The Charity Shield is in nine days (go Foxes)
Premeira Liga starts on August 6
Bundesliga, La Liga, and Premier League start on August 13
Serie A starts on August 21
Re: The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread
Thanks for starting the thread.
reminder that La Liga will be available on ESPN+ this season!
20 La Liga Clubs in 20 days as they countdown to the opening kickoff.
https://m.youtube.com/c/ESPNFC/videos
