DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread

   
Old 07-29-21, 06:27 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
wendersfan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: America!
Posts: 33,850
Received 140 Likes on 103 Posts
The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread
Time for a new thread I think.

The Charity Shield is in nine days (go Foxes)
Premeira Liga starts on August 6
Bundesliga, La Liga, and Premier League start on August 13
Serie A starts on August 21
wendersfan is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-29-21, 06:58 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
B.A.'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2002
Location: East County
Posts: 33,892
Received 48 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: The all-inclusive 2021-22 football/futbal/fußball/voetbal/calcio/soccer thread
Thanks for starting the thread.

reminder that La Liga will be available on ESPN+ this season!

20 La Liga Clubs in 20 days as they countdown to the opening kickoff.

https://m.youtube.com/c/ESPNFC/videos
B.A. is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
wendersfan (07-29-21)
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
Official 2021 NBA Off-Season Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.