HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak

OK, this has been driving me nuts because I know I'm not crazy...or so I tell myself.



A friend asked me for my take on perfect games ruined by a batter who makes no effort to avoid getting hit by a pitch. I wanted to send him an article about the incident that occurred late in Hershiser's 1988 bid to match/beat Don Drysdale's record for consecutive scoreless innings. I distinctly recall seeing a game where the scoreless streak was in jeopardy when Hershiser hit a batter...the bases may have been loaded, but I honestly can't recall. In fact, I don't remember the date, the batter in question, or even who the opposing team was. What's burned into my memory is that the HBP got overturned when the ump (maybe the crew chief?) ruled that the batter made no attempt to avoid getting hit, was therefore not entitled to take first base, and that he had to continue his at bat.



I know this happened because I watched it unfold in real time, but I can only find one or two mentions of it online on discussion boards. My Google kung fu isn't too shabby, but I haven't been able to find mention of this incident on any major news or sports site. You'd think that something of this magnitudethat is, a record-breaking streak being kept alive by a call that's rarely madewould make it into a news article somewhere, but if it has, I can't find it. It would be greatly appreciated if anyone can point me to an article that references this incident.



