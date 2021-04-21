HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
OK, this has been driving me nuts because I know I'm not crazy...or so I tell myself.
A friend asked me for my take on perfect games ruined by a batter who makes no effort to avoid getting hit by a pitch. I wanted to send him an article about the incident that occurred late in Hershiser's 1988 bid to match/beat Don Drysdale's record for consecutive scoreless innings. I distinctly recall seeing a game where the scoreless streak was in jeopardy when Hershiser hit a batter...the bases may have been loaded, but I honestly can't recall. In fact, I don't remember the date, the batter in question, or even who the opposing team was. What's burned into my memory is that the HBP got overturned when the ump (maybe the crew chief?) ruled that the batter made no attempt to avoid getting hit, was therefore not entitled to take first base, and that he had to continue his at bat.
I know this happened because I watched it unfold in real time, but I can only find one or two mentions of it online on discussion boards. My Google kung fu isn't too shabby, but I haven't been able to find mention of this incident on any major news or sports site. You'd think that something of this magnitudethat is, a record-breaking streak being kept alive by a call that's rarely madewould make it into a news article somewhere, but if it has, I can't find it. It would be greatly appreciated if anyone can point me to an article that references this incident.
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
Here you go
Hershiser began the third inning badly, yielding singles to the eight-nine hitters, Jose Uribe and Atlee Hammaker. A grounder by Brett Butler produced just one out at second, leaving runners at the corners. Ernest Riles then hit a chopper to Steve Sax at second, who made the relay to shortstop Alfredo Griffin for one. A sliding Brett Butler helped send Griffins late throw to first wide, and Uribe crossed the plate.
The streak was dead until Paul Runge resurrected it.
The third-base umpire saw Butler going wide to the right of second base to take out Griffin, too far wide. Runge called Riles out on Butlers interference, ending the inning and nullifying Uribes run, which was already on the Candlestick Park scoreboard.
Butler would strenuously deny he had swerved out of the basepath. There was no way they were going to get [Riles] at first no matter what I did, he maintained, so what incentive did I have to try to take [Griffin] out? He hung responsibility squarely on Runge, if not by name. A lot of times when records are in the balance like that, theres no explaining some of the things that happen. People react in different ways.
Hershiser knew just how contingent his salvation had been. I was on the mound, rubbing up the ball, when I looked back at Runges out sign. I know what that means, so I ran off the field fast, Hershiser said later, adding, I didnt want him to change his mind again.
Hershiser responded to his rescue with three perfect innings, leaving no risk of needing a second favorable call. He did need runs, though, as Atlee Hammaker blanked the Dodgers through seven. In the eighth, however, Mickey Hatcher launched a three-run homer to give Hershiser his run, and some spares. He wobbled a little late, giving up two hits and two walks (one intentional) but stranded everybody.
The shutout gave Hershiser five in a row. One more, in his final scheduled start at San Diego, and not only would he tie Drysdale for the shutout record, hed pull even in consecutive innings without a run allowed. With the division title effectively certainwith nine games to play, their magic number versus second-place Cincinnati was down to twothe playoff tune-up would be compelling baseball for exactly one reason.
Consecutive Scoreless Innings: 49
https://tht.fangraphs.com/the-streak...r-in-parallel/
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
I remembered it too, and that Drysdale had a similar bit of good fortune
The Dodger bats gave him some backing, putting up singletons in the second, third, and eighth. Drysdale logged two perfect innings to get to the ninth ahead 3-0when it all fell apart.
Willie McCovey worked a walk, Drysdales first of the game. Jim Ray Hartsingled into center. With not just the shutout but the lead now in jeopardy, Drysdale walked Dave Marshall. Ninth innings had been anxious for him, but this was a nightmare: bases loaded, nobody out, the go-ahead run at the plate in the person of catcher Dick Dietz. Drysdale got him to 2-2, then, with a pitch he absolutely didnt mean to do so, hit Dietz in the arm.
The streak was dead until Harry Wendelstedt resurrected it.
The home plate umpire threw up his arms and called ball three. Dietz, he ruled, had made no effort to avoid the pitch (or by some accounts, had moved into it), legally nullifying the hit-by-pitch and disallowing the run. The call was unusual, even strange, but by the book. Uproar still ensued. Giants manager Herman Franksvociferated against Wendelstedts call and got thumbed for his trouble. Drysdale stayed out of the fracas, saying later the delay gave me a chance to catch my breath and collect myself.
He didnt waste his second chance. His payoff pitch to Dietz got lofted to left field, too shallow to move the runners. Pinch-hitter Ty Cline grounded to Parker at first, who threw home for the force. Another pinch-hitter, Jack Hiatt, popped one to first, where Parker gloved the final out.
Drysdale had notched his fifth straight shutout, breaking the NL record and matching Doc Whites all-time mark. Close ahead was Carl Hubbells National League record for most consecutive scoreless innings, listed at 46.1. Beyond that was Walter Johnsons all-time feat of 56.
By now, everyone in baseball knew the importance of Drysdales performance. The Dodgers fans had given Drysdale several standing ovations during the game. Parker, who caught the final out, did not take the ball out of his glove but ran it over to Drysdale so the pitcher could claim it for himself. The next day, Red Patterson, publicity director for the Dodgers, shipped the ball to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, saying, Don will be along in a few years.
Consecutive Shutout Innings: 45
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
So the reason you couldnt find it was that the HBP was Drysdale and in Hershiser case it was going outside of a basepath that negated a run.
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
I totally remember that Drysdale story.
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
Hershiser also took a shut out into the 9th inning of game 1 of the NLCS (until John Shelby decided to play Carter as if it were 1985). Interference or not, it is still the greatest stretch run/post season ever by a pitcher
Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak
Thanks Decker . Even as I read the articles you posted, I kept thinking that it was Hershiser's whose streak that almost ended with a HBP. I've never seen footage of the Drysdale incident so I'm now baffled as to how I would mix up the two. At least I can share the Drysdale article with my buddy, so thanks again.
