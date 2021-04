Re: HBP overturned during Orel Hershiser's 59-inning scoreless streak

May 31, 1968: Los Angeles

I remembered it too, and that Drysdale had a similar bit of good fortuneBack home, and with an extra day of rest under his belt, Drysdale faced the arch-rival Giants. He found a rhythm of sorts against them, allowing one baserunner in each of his first six innings. Only once did the Giants get past first base, as in the fifth Hal Lanier reached on a force, took second on a grounder, and scrambled to third on Drysdale’s errant pickoff throw. Jim Davenport ’s pop to short stranded him there and kept Drysdale’s streak alive.The Dodger bats gave him some backing, putting up singletons in the second, third, and eighth. Drysdale logged two perfect innings to get to the ninth ahead 3-0—when it all fell apart. Willie McCovey worked a walk, Drysdale’s first of the game. Jim Ray Hart singled into center. With not just the shutout but the lead now in jeopardy, Drysdale walked Dave Marshall . Ninth innings had been anxious for him, but this was a nightmare: bases loaded, nobody out, the go-ahead run at the plate in the person of catcher Dick Dietz . Drysdale got him to 2-2, then, with a pitch hedidn’t mean to do so, hit Dietz in the arm.The streak was dead…until Harry Wendelstedt resurrected it.The home plate umpire threw up his arms and called ball three. Dietz, he ruled, had made no effort to avoid the pitch (or by some accounts, had moved into it), legally nullifying the hit-by-pitch and disallowing the run. The call was unusual, even strange, but by the book. Uproar still ensued. Giants manager Herman Franks vociferated against Wendelstedt’s call and got thumbed for his trouble. Drysdale stayed out of the fracas, saying later the delay “gave me a chance to catch my breath and collect myself.”He didn’t waste his second chance. His payoff pitch to Dietz got lofted to left field, too shallow to move the runners. Pinch-hitter Ty Cline grounded to Parker at first, who threw home for the force. Another pinch-hitter, Jack Hiatt , popped one to first, where Parker gloved the final out.Drysdale had notched his fifth straight shutout, breaking the NL record and matching Doc White’s all-time mark. Close ahead was Carl Hubbell’s National League record for most consecutive scoreless innings, listed at 46.1. Beyond that was Walter Johnson’s all-time feat of 56.By now, everyone in baseball knew the importance of Drysdale’s performance. The Dodgers fans had given Drysdale several standing ovations during the game. Parker, who caught the final out, did not take the ball out of his glove but ran it over to Drysdale so the pitcher could claim it for himself. The next day, Red Patterson , publicity director for the Dodgers, shipped the ball to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, saying, “Don will be along in a few years.”