2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread

I apologize to Decker, who usually starts these up, I believe. There needed to be a place for lonely Louisville fans to mourn and hope another team has a Covid outbreak (not really).



Besides, things are happening. Archie Miller is out at Indiana. His buyout is going to cost the school $10 million. I dream of the day I can be so poor at my job that I'm paid handsomely to go away.