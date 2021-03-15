DVD Talk Forum

2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread

2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread
I apologize to Decker, who usually starts these up, I believe. There needed to be a place for lonely Louisville fans to mourn and hope another team has a Covid outbreak (not really).

Besides, things are happening. Archie Miller is out at Indiana. His buyout is going to cost the school $10 million. I dream of the day I can be so poor at my job that I'm paid handsomely to go away.
Re: 2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread
No Problem. I forgot yesterday to start it.

Not surprised Archie is out, but that's a huge buyout and I am a little surprised that he didn't have more success since he seemed to be a pretty good coach when he was at Dayton. No Tournament appearance in four years at Indiana is inexcusable and of course they wanted him gone after that.
