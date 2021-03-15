2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 17,662
Likes: 0
Received 60 Likes on 44 Posts
2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread
I apologize to Decker, who usually starts these up, I believe. There needed to be a place for lonely Louisville fans to mourn and hope another team has a Covid outbreak (not really).
Besides, things are happening. Archie Miller is out at Indiana. His buyout is going to cost the school $10 million. I dream of the day I can be so poor at my job that I'm paid handsomely to go away.
Besides, things are happening. Archie Miller is out at Indiana. His buyout is going to cost the school $10 million. I dream of the day I can be so poor at my job that I'm paid handsomely to go away.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,980
Received 1,268 Likes on 780 Posts
Re: 2021 NCAA Basketball Offseason & Coaching Carousel Thread
No Problem. I forgot yesterday to start it.
Not surprised Archie is out, but that's a huge buyout and I am a little surprised that he didn't have more success since he seemed to be a pretty good coach when he was at Dayton. No Tournament appearance in four years at Indiana is inexcusable and of course they wanted him gone after that.
Not surprised Archie is out, but that's a huge buyout and I am a little surprised that he didn't have more success since he seemed to be a pretty good coach when he was at Dayton. No Tournament appearance in four years at Indiana is inexcusable and of course they wanted him gone after that.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off