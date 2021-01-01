2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17
|WEEK 17
|Sunday, January 3, 2020
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Miami at Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Bills Stadium
|Baltimore at Cincinnati
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paul Brown Stadium
|Pittsburgh at Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Minnesota at Detroit
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Ford Field
|NY Jets at New England
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Gillette Stadium
|Dallas at NY Giants
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|MetLife Stadium
|Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Green Bay at Chicago
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Soldier Field
|Las Vegas at Denver
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Jacksonville at Indianapolis
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Arizona at LA Rams
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|SoFi Stadium
|LA Chargers at Kansas City
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Seattle at San Francisco
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|New Orleans at Carolina
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Bank of America Stadium
|Tennessee at Houston
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|NRG Stadium
|Washington at Philadelphia
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Lincoln Financial Field
