2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17

2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17

   
Old 01-01-21, 09:54 PM
LorenzoL
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17
WEEK 17
Sunday, January 3, 2020
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Miami at Buffalo1:00 PMCBSBills Stadium
Baltimore at Cincinnati1:00 PMCBSPaul Brown Stadium
Pittsburgh at Cleveland1:00 PMCBSFirstEnergy Stadium
Minnesota at Detroit1:00 PMFOXFord Field
NY Jets at New England1:00 PMCBSGillette Stadium
Dallas at NY Giants1:00 PMFOXMetLife Stadium
Atlanta at Tampa Bay1:00 PMFOXRaymond James Stadium
Green Bay at Chicago4:25 PMFOXSoldier Field
Las Vegas at Denver4:25 PMCBSEmpower Field at Mile High
Jacksonville at Indianapolis4:25 PMCBSLucas Oil Stadium
Arizona at LA Rams4:25 PMCBSSoFi Stadium
LA Chargers at Kansas City4:25 PMFOXArrowhead Stadium
Seattle at San Francisco4:25 PMFOXState Farm Stadium
New Orleans at Carolina4:25 PMFOXBank of America Stadium
Tennessee at Houston4:25 PMCBSNRG Stadium
Washington at Philadelphia8:20 PMNBCLincoln Financial Field

01-01-21, 09:55 PM
LorenzoL
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Re: 2020 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 17
Week 17 broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2020&wk=17
Sports Talk

