College Football 2020: Week 16: Championship Saturday Edition
Several Conference Championships will be decided today along multiple season ending matchups. These will include #4 Ohio St. vs #14 Northwestern for the Big Ten Championship, #2 Notre Dame vs #3 Clemson for the ACC Title, and #1 Alabama vs #7 Florida battle for the SEC Championship. Click on the link below for times and networks.

FBS (I-A) Conference Schedule - 2020 - NCAAF - ESPN

Re: College Football 2020: Week 16: Championship Saturday Edition
Poor Pac 12. Already crowned their Champion on Friday, already forgotten.
