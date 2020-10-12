The 2020-21 NBA Season Thread -- The Coronavirus adjusted edition
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,070
Received 500 Likes on 370 Posts
The 2020-21 NBA Season Thread -- The Coronavirus adjusted edition
The season starts in 12 days and preseason starts Friday. Might as well get something going now for the new season.
The season schedule is only partially released. And fans being brought back is TBD. Here in Los Angeles, Staples Center will be empty until further notice.
The season schedule is only partially released. And fans being brought back is TBD. Here in Los Angeles, Staples Center will be empty until further notice.
#2
Re: The 2020-21 NBA Season Thread -- The Coronavirus adjusted edition
I can only imagine fantasy basketball is going to be an even bigger headache than fantasy football was this year.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 51,278
Received 933 Likes on 587 Posts
Re: The 2020-21 NBA Season Thread -- The Coronavirus adjusted edition
No LeBron or AD for the Lakers' Pre-Season opener tomorrow.
Speaking of which :
Speaking of which :
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,070
Received 500 Likes on 370 Posts
#6
Re: The 2020-21 NBA Season Thread -- The Coronavirus adjusted edition
Not only did the give up their future but now they sign him to an un-tradable contract? Wow; I thought the Clippers wanted to win.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off