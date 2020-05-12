DVD Talk Forum

NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread

NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread

   
12-05-20, 10:06 AM
NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
It's Saturday and I didn't see a new thread for the games tomorrow so I figured I would start one.


2020 NFL Week 13 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.


Sunday, December 6

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. on NBC


Monday, December 7

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC


Tuesday, December 8

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:05 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network

Byes:
Tampa Bay & Carolina
12-05-20, 10:16 AM
Re: NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
Kind of surprised that they kept Chiefs - Broncos as the SNF game. On paper it looks like a big mismatch. I would think Browns - Titans, Pats - Chargers, Rams-Cardinals or Colts - Texans would be better games.

Did they keep normal last-season flex schedule rules intact this year?

Also what is the National Late Afternoon game this week? Cards or Chargers?
12-05-20, 10:22 AM
Re: NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
The Chiefs are wearing the Red on Red uniforms tomorrow night. Last time they wore them it was a loss to the Colts last year. Yeah tomorrow's game is a total mismatch of a game. I don't even know if Denver will have any of their QBs off the Covid list yet.
12-05-20, 10:28 AM
Re: NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
Originally Posted by Bluelitespecial View Post
The Chiefs are wearing the Red on Red uniforms tomorrow night. Last time they wore them it was a loss to the Colts last year. .
I was there and you're right!


12-05-20, 10:41 AM
Re: NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
I always like the all white away uniforms that they wore all the time in 90s. I think they look better than the white jerseys with the red pants.
12-05-20, 10:42 AM
Re: NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Kind of surprised that they kept Chiefs - Broncos as the SNF game. On paper it looks like a big mismatch. I would think Browns - Titans, Pats - Chargers, Rams-Cardinals or Colts - Texans would be better games.

Did they keep normal last-season flex schedule rules intact this year?

Also what is the National Late Afternoon game this week? Cards or Chargers?
Flex rules are the same.

That's the power of Mahomes. And if they were going to flex, they would have had to do it early last week and that was before the Denver dumpster fire.

Maps here:
506 Sports - NFL Maps: Week 13, 2020

Philly/GB is the main CBS DH game - going to most of the country (though there are more markets than usual getting a SH game on Fox at 4:05).

And note that there is a 4th map this week - for the WAS/PIT Monday special on Fox. 71/210 Fox affiliates are carrying it.
