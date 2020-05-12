NFL Regular Season Week 13 thread

It's Saturday and I didn't see a new thread for the games tomorrow so I figured I would start one.

2020 NFL Week 13 Schedule: *All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 6 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. on Fox



Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. on Fox



Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. on CBS



Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. on CBS



Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. on CBS



Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. on CBS



Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. on CBS



Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. on Fox



New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. on Fox



Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. on CBS



New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. on CBS



Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, December 7 Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers 5:00 p.m.



Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Tuesday, December 8 Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens 8:05 p.m. on Fox/NFL Network



Byes:

Tampa Bay & Carolina