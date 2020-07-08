Official 2020 NHL Off-Season Thread
Official 2020 NHL Off-Season Thread
Today is the day that some big teams (Penguins, Predators) enter the off-season. Seems like as good a time as any to start an Off-Season thread.
All eyes will be focused on the first 8 eliminated teams from the Playoffs. One of them will win the #1 overall pick in the NHL draft and will almost certainly select Alexis Lafreniere. This year there will be a Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery and some playoff team will go from disappointed to Very Happy.
The NHL held Phase 1 of the 2020 NHL Draft on June 26 when the most bizarre scenario imaginable unfolded, upending this year's draft process.
The worst team in the NHL — by far, the lowly Red Wings — would not get to pick No. 1 overall. How about the second-worst team, the Senators, who had not one but two chances to win the Alexis Lafreniere sweepstakes? That would be a no. The Kings, luckier than most, jumped to No 2 overall, but still fell short of the top pick.
Instead, the ping pong ball turned up in favor of a yet-to-be-determined team playing in the qualifying round — not even one of the bottom-seven squads from the 2019-20 NHL shortened regular season — that will get the chance to draft Lafreniere, a Canadian wunderkind considered by most to be the NHL's next generational talent.
Yes, 2020 is weird.
Sporting News has everything you need to know to make sense of the 2020 NHL Draft's Phase 2 lottery, including updated odds and the current order of picks as teams are eliminated from postseason contention.
First, there was a lottery back in June where the seven teams not participating in the postseason found out where they slotted for the draft. But as we said earlier, none of those teams were selected to pick first overall. That honor went to something called "Team E" — a placeholder for one of the eight teams eliminated from the NHL's qualifying round.
So, that activated Phase 2.
On Monday, the NHL will hold a single draw in which every team has equal 12.5 percent odds to win the No. 1 overall pick and (what is expected to be) Lafreniere. The other seven teams will be assigned positions 9-15, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time the regular season was paused.
TEAM ODDS PTS. PCT.
Winnipeg Jets 12.5 pct. .563
New York Rangers 12.5 .564
Florida Panthers 12.5 .565
Nashville Predators 12.5 .565
TBD 12.5 TBD
TBD 12.5 TBD
TBD 12.5 TBD
TBD 12.5 TBD
