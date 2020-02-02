DVD Talk Forum

Favorite food to have on Super Bowl Sunday?

Favorite food to have on Super Bowl Sunday?

   
02-02-20, 05:34 PM
Favorite food to have on Super Bowl Sunday?
i just had some great chips and salsa. it just tasted good, with a few Coronas and tacos and wings on the way.

what do you like to have on this football day?
02-02-20, 05:52 PM
Re: Favorite food to have on Super Bowl Sunday?
I'm eating Chili tonight.
02-02-20, 06:01 PM
Re: Favorite food to have on Super Bowl Sunday?
Meatball heroes and my daughter made a 3 layer choc cake from her cooking with Babish cookbook
