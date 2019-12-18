Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16

Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as their President of Football Operations tonight.



Probably going to clean house this offseason.

Interesting. Pro Football Talk was talking today about how Coughlin was the problem with that team, that he, not Marrone, poisoned the relationship with Jalen Ramsey. And that he was second guessing every decision Marrone was making. They said a former head coach just cant properly oversee football operations because he still thinks he can coach. Maybe this buys Marrone some more time