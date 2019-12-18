2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
|WEEK 16
|Saturday, December 21, 2019
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Houston at Tampa Bay
|1:00 PM
|NFL
|Raymond James Stadium
|Buffalo at New England
|4:30 PM
|NFL
|Gillette Stadium
|LA Rams San Francisco
|8:15 PM
|NFL
|Levis Stadium
|Sunday, December 22, 2019
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Jacksonville at Atlanta
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Baltimore at Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|New Orleans at Tennessee
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Nissan Stadium
|Carolina at Indianapolis
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Cincinnati at Miami
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Pittsburgh at NY Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|MetLife Stadium
|NY Giants at Washington
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|FedEx Field
|Detroit at Denver
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Oakland at LA Chargers
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|Dignity Health Sports Park
|Dallas at Philadelphia
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Arizona at Seattle
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|CenturyLink Field
|Kansas City at Chicago
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|Soldier Field
|Monday, December 23, 2019
|TEAMS
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|LOCATION
|Green Bay at Minnesota
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|US Bank Stadium
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Week 16 Broadcast maps:
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2019&wk=16
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as VP of football operations - NFL.com
Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as their President of Football Operations tonight.
Probably going to clean house this offseason.
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as VP of football operations - NFL.com
Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as their President of Football Operations tonight.
Probably going to clean house this offseason.
