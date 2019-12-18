DVD Talk Forum

2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16

2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16

   
Old 12-18-19, 08:57 PM
LorenzoL
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 20,942
2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
WEEK 16
Saturday, December 21, 2019
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Houston at Tampa Bay1:00 PMNFLRaymond James Stadium
Buffalo at New England4:30 PMNFLGillette Stadium
LA Rams San Francisco8:15 PMNFLLevis Stadium
Sunday, December 22, 2019
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Jacksonville at Atlanta1:00 PMFOXMercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore at Cleveland1:00 PMCBSFirstEnergy Stadium
New Orleans at Tennessee1:00 PMFOXNissan Stadium
Carolina at Indianapolis1:00 PMFOXLucas Oil Stadium
Cincinnati at Miami1:00 PMCBSHard Rock Stadium
Pittsburgh at NY Jets1:00 PMCBSMetLife Stadium
NY Giants at Washington1:00 PMFOXFedEx Field
Detroit at Denver4:05 PMCBSEmpower Field at Mile High
Oakland at LA Chargers4:05 PMCBSDignity Health Sports Park
Dallas at Philadelphia4:25 PMFOXLincoln Financial Field
Arizona at Seattle4:25 PMFOXCenturyLink Field
Kansas City at Chicago8:20 PMNBCSoldier Field
Monday, December 23, 2019
TEAMSTIME (ET)TVLOCATION
Green Bay at Minnesota8:15 PMESPNUS Bank Stadium

LorenzoL is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 08:58 PM
  #2  
LorenzoL
Thread Starter
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 20,942
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Week 16 Broadcast maps:

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2019&wk=16
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 09:09 PM
  #3  
DJariya
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,569
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as VP of football operations - NFL.com

Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as their President of Football Operations tonight.

Probably going to clean house this offseason.
DJariya is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:02 PM
  #4  
Bluelitespecial
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 7,899
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Terrell Suggs showed up to Kansas City today and will play for the Chiefs.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply
Old 12-18-19, 11:04 PM
  #5  
Bluelitespecial
 
Bluelitespecial's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Kansas City
Posts: 7,899
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
I really wish they would just end Thursday Night Football at the end of November and do Saturday games the rest of the season.
Bluelitespecial is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 02:13 AM
  #6  
Decker
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,460
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Jaguars fire Tom Coughlin as VP of football operations - NFL.com

Jaguars fired Tom Coughlin as their President of Football Operations tonight.

Probably going to clean house this offseason.
Interesting. Pro Football Talk was talking today about how Coughlin was the problem with that team, that he, not Marrone, poisoned the relationship with Jalen Ramsey. And that he was second guessing every decision Marrone was making. They said a former head coach just cant properly oversee football operations because he still thinks he can coach. Maybe this buys Marrone some more time
Decker is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 03:45 AM
  #7  
JeffTheAlpaca
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 12,188
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
Marrrone sucks.

Has he ever won anything in any level of football? I don't understand how he got two NFL jobs.
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply
Old 12-19-19, 03:47 AM
  #8  
JeffTheAlpaca
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 12,188
Re: 2019 NFL Regular Season Thread -- Week 16
The Steelers losing at the Jets would not surprise me. That is the type of game the Steelers usually end up losing.
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply
