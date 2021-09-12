The Kids Are Not Alright
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
The Kids Are Not Alright
Title shamelessly stolen from the OTB link where I saw this.
I think this will not shock too many people but the numbers themselves are still pretty significant, especially when considering the future of civility and cooperation in the U.S.:
https://www.axios.com/poll-political...448ed3e5a.html
I think this will not shock too many people but the numbers themselves are still pretty significant, especially when considering the future of civility and cooperation in the U.S.:
https://www.axios.com/poll-political...448ed3e5a.html
Nearly a quarter of college students wouldn't be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate — with Democrats far more likely to dismiss people than Republicans — according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling.
Why it matters: Partisan divides — as each side inhabits parallel political, cultural and media universes —make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely.
By the numbers: 5% of Republicans said they wouldn't be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to 37% of Democrats.
Why it matters: Partisan divides — as each side inhabits parallel political, cultural and media universes —make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely.
By the numbers: 5% of Republicans said they wouldn't be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to 37% of Democrats.
- 71% of Democrats wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views, versus 31% of Republicans.
- 30% of Democrats — and 7% of Republicans — wouldn't work for someone who voted differently from them.
- Some have expressed unyielding positions on matters of identity — including abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration — where they argue human rights, and not just policy differences, are at stake.
- 41% of women would go on a date with someone who voted for the opposing candidate, compared to 67% of men.
- 76% of women would work for someone who voted for the other candidate, vs. 86% of men.
- Just 68% of women — compared to 84% of men — would shop at or support the business of someone of the other party.
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: The Kids Are Not Alright
I’m a man, but if I was a woman and a guy believed that I shouldn’t have agency over my own body, I wouldn’t want to go out or be friends with them either…
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off