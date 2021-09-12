DVD Talk Forum

The Kids Are Not Alright

Religion, Politics and World Events

  #1  
The Kids Are Not Alright
Title shamelessly stolen from the OTB link where I saw this.

I think this will not shock too many people but the numbers themselves are still pretty significant, especially when considering the future of civility and cooperation in the U.S.:

https://www.axios.com/poll-political...448ed3e5a.html

Nearly a quarter of college students wouldn't be friends with someone who voted for the other presidential candidate — with Democrats far more likely to dismiss people than Republicans — according to new Generation Lab/Axios polling.

Why it matters: Partisan divides — as each side inhabits parallel political, cultural and media universes —make a future of discord and distrust in the U.S. all the more likely.

By the numbers: 5% of Republicans said they wouldn't be friends with someone from the opposite party, compared to 37% of Democrats.
  • 71% of Democrats wouldn't go on a date with someone with opposing views, versus 31% of Republicans.
  • 30% of Democrats — and 7% of Republicans — wouldn't work for someone who voted differently from them.
Between the lines: Democrats argue that modern GOP positions, spearheaded by former President Trump — are far outside of the mainstream and polite conversation.
  • Some have expressed unyielding positions on matters of identity — including abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration — where they argue human rights, and not just policy differences, are at stake.
Women are more likely than men to take a strong partisan stance in their personal choices.
  • 41% of women would go on a date with someone who voted for the opposing candidate, compared to 67% of men.
  • 76% of women would work for someone who voted for the other candidate, vs. 86% of men.
  • Just 68% of women — compared to 84% of men — would shop at or support the business of someone of the other party.
  #2  
Re: The Kids Are Not Alright
I’m a man, but if I was a woman and a guy believed that I shouldn’t have agency over my own body, I wouldn’t want to go out or be friends with them either…
