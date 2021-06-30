DVD Talk Forum

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

   
06-30-21, 03:03 PM
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88




Not big into politics, but this man was a POS and led us into an costly & wasted war that killed many US soldiers.


06-30-21, 03:12 PM
Re: Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Senator Mike Gravel also died a few days ago. Gravel was a staunch opponent of, among others, the Vietnam War. I doubt the two men would have agreed on much politically.
