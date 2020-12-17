Cybersecurity, politics, and you. (Late 2020 cyber-attack and beyond)

Quote: In the past week this has again burst into the headlines with the story of an attack on the firm FireEye using malware inserted into network management software provided to customers by the tech company SolarWinds. This has already led to subsequent news reports of penetration into multiple parts of the U.S. Government. We should all be prepared for stories about additional victims in the public sector and other enterprises and organizations. As FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia stated after disclosing the recent attack, We are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities.



As Microsoft cybersecurity experts assist in the response, we have reached the same conclusion. The attack unfortunately represents a broad and successful espionage-based assault on both the confidential information of the U.S. Government and the tech tools used by firms to protect them. The attack is ongoing and is being actively investigated and addressed by cybersecurity teams in the public and private sectors, including Microsoft. As our teams act as first responders to these attacks, these ongoing investigations reveal an attack that is remarkable for its scope, sophistication and impact.

Quote: One of the more chilling developments this year has been what appears to be new steps to use AI to weaponize large stolen datasets about individuals and spread targeted disinformation using text messages and encrypted messaging apps. We should all assume that, like the sophisticated attacks from Russia, this too will become a permanent part of the threat landscape.



This phenomenon has reached the point where it has acquired its own acronym  PSOAs, for private sector offensive actors. Unfortunately, this is not an acronym that will make the world a better place. One illustrative company in this new sector is the NSO Group, based in Israel and now involved in U.S. litigation. NSO created and sold to governments an app called Pegasus, which could be installed on a device simply by calling the device via WhatsApp; the devices owner did not even have to answer. According to WhatsApp, NSO used Pegasus to access more than 1,400 mobile devices, including those belonging to journalists and human rights activists.



As humanity raced to develop vaccines, Microsoft security teams detected three nation-state actors targeting seven prominent companies directly involved in researching vaccines and treatments for Covid-19. A crisis always seems to bring out the best and worst in people, so perhaps we should not be surprised that this global crisis was no exception.

So... There was a pretty massive attack recently. There's a ton of speculation about how far this reaches, but it's a big deal no matter how you slice it.This Microsoft post by Brad Smith is a fantastic write-up on some of the necessary steps to address this issue into the future.​​​​​​He goes on...Lots more at the link above, but he talks about the necessary collaboration between government agencies and responsible tech companies, because this will only get worse.The extent of this particular attack is still not clear, but it's not looking good at all.Apologies if this is better suited in an existing thread... But I thought it warranted a new politically-focused discussion as we head into the new year.