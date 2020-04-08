DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk > Religion, Politics and World Events
Reload this Page >

Explosion in Beirut

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Religion, Politics and World Events They make great dinner conversation, don't you think? plus Political Film

Explosion in Beirut

   
Old 08-04-20, 02:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,985
Received 89 Likes on 66 Posts
Explosion in Beirut
Holy crap!

Lots of videos out there..

General Zod is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 02:42 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 15,209
Received 166 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Jesus, thats a big explosion!
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 02:55 PM
  #3  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,849
Received 126 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Wow, that explosion cloud!

Something was cooking up pretty hot as it looked like the building was already burning when whatever it was exploded.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:01 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
andicus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,806
Received 72 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
That is brutal.

I hope that's not an apartment building right next to it. The location wouldn't make sense.

Actually, it looks like it's Beirut Port Silos. Thank fuck for that.

Still, there could be a lot of workers in that area.


andicus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:07 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 31,049
Received 219 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
That shockwave...

fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:12 PM
  #6  
Premium Member
 
The Cow's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 21,399
Received 51 Likes on 41 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
WOW, that's terrible.
The Cow is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:16 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 33,881
Received 157 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
I'm not sure I've ever seen an explosion bigger than that outside of a nuke. Holy shit.
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:29 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 15,209
Received 166 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Draven View Post
I'm not sure I've ever seen an explosion bigger than that outside of a nuke. Holy shit.
Thats was my first thought. That shit looked damn near nuclear!
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:41 PM
  #9  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,849
Received 126 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Draven View Post
I'm not sure I've ever seen an explosion bigger than that outside of a nuke. Holy shit.
2015 Tianjin explosions



Warning NSFW due to language.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:42 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Paul_SD's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Location: Hiking the Sisyphian trail
Posts: 7,308
Received 23 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Terrifying.

There looks to be a highway in proximity with plenty of cars cars traveling past. Some drivers couldn't have helped but be caught up in the blast.

Paul_SD is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 03:45 PM
  #11  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,849
Received 126 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Paul_SD View Post
It almost looked like a sonic boom cloud you see over fighter jets when they break the sound barrier.


VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 04:06 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Troy Stiffler's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 1999
Location: Under an I-10 Overpass
Posts: 22,364
Received 19 Likes on 18 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
What are your guesses? I'm guessing some hazardous shipping containers.
Troy Stiffler is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 04:08 PM
  #13  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 32,849
Received 126 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
What are your guesses? I'm guessing some hazardous shipping containers.
Fertilizer. It seems to make the best explosions.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 04:14 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,985
Received 89 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
What are your guesses? I'm guessing some hazardous shipping containers.
Well I was watching Sky news and they were talking to a lady who is their Beirut correspondent and she said that the building held all kinds of material from fireworks to military grade munitions. Did look like fireworks in that building to me.. there's a close up video where you can see them going off and head the firecrackers. I'll see if I can find it.

General Zod is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 04:26 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Nick Danger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: Albuquerque
Posts: 23,829
Received 106 Likes on 78 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
The Lebanese government is saying that it was highly explosive material, including sodium nitrates, confiscated from a ship and was in a warehouse.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/livebl...tored-at-port/

Apparently the port is under Hezbollah control, so the conspiracy theorists prefer the idea that the explosion being caused by an Israeli special forces operation against Hezbollah. Yuck.
Nick Danger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 04:37 PM
  #16  
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
 
General Zod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Santa Clarita, CA
Posts: 21,985
Received 89 Likes on 66 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Yeah I can't find it now but I'm sure someone will.. At noon (PST) my wife and I were watching videos of the explosion and it starts with a closeup of the building and you can see fireworks shooting all around and firecrackers going off (assuming that's what they were) and then all of a sudden BOOM.

Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
Last edited by General Zod; 08-04-20 at 04:42 PM.
General Zod is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 05:12 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 33,881
Received 157 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by General Zod View Post
Yeah I can't find it now but I'm sure someone will.. At noon (PST) my wife and I were watching videos of the explosion and it starts with a closeup of the building and you can see fireworks shooting all around and firecrackers going off (assuming that's what they were) and then all of a sudden BOOM.

Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
Draven is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 05:13 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 15,209
Received 166 Likes on 124 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by VinVega View Post
2015 Tianjin explosions



Warning NSFW due to language.
Thats insane too. For added value it sounds like Harland Williams narrating in that video.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 05:30 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 31,049
Received 219 Likes on 174 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Originally Posted by Draven View Post
When I first saw that, all I could think before the big bang is that this guy is way too close to the explosion if it's going to be coming from there. I hope he's ok.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-04-20, 05:32 PM
  #20  
DVD Talk Legend
 
joeblow69's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Palm Springs
Posts: 10,489
Received 66 Likes on 31 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Hmm, Trump is doing a Q&A right now, and he says that his generals think this was a bomb, some kind of attack.
joeblow69 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Religion, Politics and World Events
View Next Unread
Official Trump Presidency Thread, Part 3

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.