Re: Explosion in Beirut

Yeah I can't find it now but I'm sure someone will.. At noon (PST) my wife and I were watching videos of the explosion and it starts with a closeup of the building and you can see fireworks shooting all around and firecrackers going off (assuming that's what they were) and then all of a sudden BOOM.



Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.