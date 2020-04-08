Explosion in Beirut
#3
Admin
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Wow, that explosion cloud!
Something was cooking up pretty hot as it looked like the building was already burning when whatever it was exploded.
Something was cooking up pretty hot as it looked like the building was already burning when whatever it was exploded.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 8,806
Received 72 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Explosion in Beirut
That is brutal.
I hope that's not an apartment building right next to it. The location wouldn't make sense.
Actually, it looks like it's Beirut Port Silos. Thank fuck for that.
Still, there could be a lot of workers in that area.
I hope that's not an apartment building right next to it. The location wouldn't make sense.
Actually, it looks like it's Beirut Port Silos. Thank fuck for that.
Still, there could be a lot of workers in that area.
#8
DVD Talk Legend
#9
Admin
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Warning NSFW due to language.
#10
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Terrifying.
There looks to be a highway in proximity with plenty of cars cars traveling past. Some drivers couldn't have helped but be caught up in the blast.
There looks to be a highway in proximity with plenty of cars cars traveling past. Some drivers couldn't have helped but be caught up in the blast.
#11
Admin
Re: Explosion in Beirut
#13
Admin
#14
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
Re: Explosion in Beirut
#15
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Explosion in Beirut
The Lebanese government is saying that it was highly explosive material, including sodium nitrates, confiscated from a ship and was in a warehouse.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/livebl...tored-at-port/
Apparently the port is under Hezbollah control, so the conspiracy theorists prefer the idea that the explosion being caused by an Israeli special forces operation against Hezbollah. Yuck.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/livebl...tored-at-port/
Apparently the port is under Hezbollah control, so the conspiracy theorists prefer the idea that the explosion being caused by an Israeli special forces operation against Hezbollah. Yuck.
#16
DVD Talk Ruler
Thread Starter
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Yeah I can't find it now but I'm sure someone will.. At noon (PST) my wife and I were watching videos of the explosion and it starts with a closeup of the building and you can see fireworks shooting all around and firecrackers going off (assuming that's what they were) and then all of a sudden BOOM.
Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
Last edited by General Zod; 08-04-20 at 04:42 PM.
#17
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Explosion in Beirut
Yeah I can't find it now but I'm sure someone will.. At noon (PST) my wife and I were watching videos of the explosion and it starts with a closeup of the building and you can see fireworks shooting all around and firecrackers going off (assuming that's what they were) and then all of a sudden BOOM.
Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
Here it is.. Can't link to Twitter here for some reason.. https:// twitter.com/i/status/1290761058257428490 .. remove the space.
#18
DVD Talk Legend
#19
Re: Explosion in Beirut
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off