View Poll Results: Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus? Post a Poll
Yes.
1
25.00%
No.
1
25.00%
Don't care.
1
25.00%
Other (please specify...)
1
25.00%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus?

   
03-29-20, 05:50 PM
Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus?
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/26/h...raduation.html

i mean i'm sure some doctors and nurses here could weigh in, but do you really want a doctor who just about finished med school? that's a little scary no? i mean i don't have any clue how much training you have by 4th year, but have you done internship, residency by then? they are going to be treating patients right away from college? that doesn't sound so good to me.

what do you think?
03-29-20, 06:29 PM
Re: Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus?
I won’t speak to the world of doctors, but in nursing the last semester is a preceptorship, which is basically an internship. At this point the person will have gotten all the book knowledge they’re going to get from class time. After x amount of preceptorship hours comes graduation. Once you have those hours and diploma there’s still the final exam to become registered as an RN.
I’d be in favor of granting an RN license with less preceptor hours, but they still need to have taken the classes and be able able to pass the test.
03-29-20, 07:09 PM
Re: Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus?
I think the overwhelming majority of posters here (Tom Banjo being one of the exceptions) are not really in any position to have an informed opinion on this. I want everybody who has the knowledge in skills to effectively treat patients to be put in a position where they can contribute to treating patients. What does that look like? Early graduation? Residency "plus," whatever that means? Business as usual because we already move people through as efficiently as practical? Beats the hell out of me.
