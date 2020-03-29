Re: Do you want doctors and nurses graduating early because of Coronavirus?

I won’t speak to the world of doctors, but in nursing the last semester is a preceptorship, which is basically an internship. At this point the person will have gotten all the book knowledge they’re going to get from class time. After x amount of preceptorship hours comes graduation. Once you have those hours and diploma there’s still the final exam to become registered as an RN.

I’d be in favor of granting an RN license with less preceptor hours, but they still need to have taken the classes and be able able to pass the test.