Do you think education should be shut down because of the coronavirus? (NYC closing school indefinitely)

Mayor de Blasio announcing now on every news channel. If you know the NYC Metropolitan area, this is huge. they don't close for 6" of snow which most of NY state does. i feel bad for the kids who get free and reduced lunches everyday 8 mos of the year. this is only a few more, but hurts them so much. said closed at minimum until 4/20, but could be rest of year. seniors won't graduate. All schools in my area (Hudson Valley) closed. every educational center closed.



i know colleges are doing online and most kids can afford and do that, but not logical for K-12, 6-7 hours per day. this is crazy to me.



what do you think?

