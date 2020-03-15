View Poll Results: Do you think education should be shut down because of the coronavirus?
Do you think education should be shut down because of the coronavirus? (NYC closing school indefinitely)
Do you think education should be shut down because of the coronavirus? (NYC closing school indefinitely)
Mayor de Blasio announcing now on every news channel. If you know the NYC Metropolitan area, this is huge. they don't close for 6" of snow which most of NY state does. i feel bad for the kids who get free and reduced lunches everyday 8 mos of the year. this is only a few more, but hurts them so much. said closed at minimum until 4/20, but could be rest of year. seniors won't graduate. All schools in my area (Hudson Valley) closed. every educational center closed.
i know colleges are doing online and most kids can afford and do that, but not logical for K-12, 6-7 hours per day. this is crazy to me.
what do you think?
i know colleges are doing online and most kids can afford and do that, but not logical for K-12, 6-7 hours per day. this is crazy to me.
what do you think?
Our school system is still giving lunches for students who need it and offering daycamp-type arrangements for children of healthcare staff and first responders.
I live in Washington State. All schools were shut down until April 24th. It's a big hassle for parents, but better that than Johnny and Susie bringing the virus home to give to grandma.
I think your ability to start new threads should be cut off until the coronavirus situation is solved.
I guess I could see doing it for a few weeks to a couple of months, but I don't think we can actually stop this thing anymore.
i thought it was a very topically offset from other thread to discuss. sorry. and no more inane than this...
That's a fundamental misunderstanding of what is going. Social distancing is not an attempt to stop this. That ship has sailed. There is no stopping this. Tens, if not hundreds of millions of Americans are going to get COVID-19. Some portion of those cases will be serious enough to require extreme care (e.g., ventilators). I don't know what that number is, but let's say it's 5 million cases.
If those 5 million cases hit in the next 2 weeks, the system will be overwhelmed. We simply don't have that much capacity to treat that many people at once. So we're going to try to have those people get hit over a period of months instead of weeks. But there's no way to stop it any more. We had our chance and we blew it.
