Re: What's the next thing you'll upgrade?

I want a new center channel speaker. I spent about 20k building my theater, but kept three existing speakers instead of spending an additional $3-5k. Being the center channel and front towers, they're the more important ones. They can certainly do the job, but since I already had those and needed to buy ten surround speakers, that's where I had to sacrifice to stay within budget. The one I have my eye on usually goes on sale for Black Friday, so I'll probably upgrade then and get the two towers next year.