What's the next thing you'll upgrade?
What's the next thing you'll upgrade?
with all the technology that comes out, most are outdated the minute it comes out. so we are always upgrading to the next, best thing.
for me:
i just upgraded my phone to the iPhone 13 Pro.
next thing: my desktop computer. the thing is ancient, but still kicking and i have not needed anything else as of yet, but i know it's time and i will soon.
so what's the next thing you'll upgrade?
Re: What's the next thing you'll upgrade?
I want a new center channel speaker. I spent about 20k building my theater, but kept three existing speakers instead of spending an additional $3-5k. Being the center channel and front towers, they're the more important ones. They can certainly do the job, but since I already had those and needed to buy ten surround speakers, that's where I had to sacrifice to stay within budget. The one I have my eye on usually goes on sale for Black Friday, so I'll probably upgrade then and get the two towers next year.
Re: What's the next thing you'll upgrade?
I need to upgrade my reciever to Atmos/4K capable one at some point and consider adding ceiling speakers. It's annoying that I cannot stream Disney+, Vudu or HBO Max 4K content through my Sony X800M2 player, so I end up watching them in 1080 through a Chromecast into my 1080p receiver.
Non-tech wise, I want to gut out my kitchen cabinets and countertops in the next year or two. I'm budgeting around $20k, but maybe it'll be more, so might start looking into it next spring when my bonus comes out.
