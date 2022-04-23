Milkita candy is great
Im not a big candy guy but I bought this stuff on a whim, apparently its popular in Asia. Its difficult to describe exactly what it tastes like, sort of a milkshake, not excessively sweet. I really like the melon flavor which is not a common one for American candy.
Anyone recommendations for uncommon/non-western candy thats available on Amazon?
