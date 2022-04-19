DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

R.I.P. Whogirl

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

R.I.P. Whogirl

   
Old 04-19-22, 07:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Just around the corner to the light of day.
Posts: 13,496
Received 280 Likes on 180 Posts
R.I.P. Whogirl
I am sorry to have to post this sad news that longtime forum member Whogirl passed on April 2nd.

While she hadn't posted much here in sometime, many might remember her from the forum's older days where she was a frequent poster. She helped kick off the first DVDtalk Survivor and was part of the SmallBall community. She would go on to help launch HorrorTalk.

Out of respect for her, I won't get into specifics of her passing save to say that her final years were rough ones. Still, through much of it, she maintained a lot of the humour and wit we here will probably most recall.

She was 39.

Raising a glass to you Krystal.
ViewAskewbian is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-19-22, 07:37 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20,271
Received 1,426 Likes on 936 Posts
Re: R.I.P. Whogirl
Damn. Sad news.

I dont recall interacting with her too much but I do remember the member name pop up a lot around here. 39 is way too young.

RIP Whogirl/Krystal
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-19-22, 07:45 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Posts: 2,224
Likes: 0
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
Re: R.I.P. Whogirl
39 is way too young. My condolences to Whogirl's loved ones.
ytrez is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Do you Wordle?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.