R.I.P. Whogirl

I am sorry to have to post this sad news that longtime forum member Whogirl passed on April 2nd.



While she hadn't posted much here in sometime, many might remember her from the forum's older days where she was a frequent poster. She helped kick off the first DVDtalk Survivor and was part of the SmallBall community. She would go on to help launch HorrorTalk.



Out of respect for her, I won't get into specifics of her passing save to say that her final years were rough ones. Still, through much of it, she maintained a lot of the humour and wit we here will probably most recall.



She was 39.



Raising a glass to you Krystal.