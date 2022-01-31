Is it true that bagels are the greatest form of dough?
Is it true that bagels are the greatest form of dough?
Companion thread. But seriously, aren't bagels great? Hot and fresh every morning. So many different choices of variety. You can have one toasted with cream cheese or as a breakfast sandwich. You don't get options and variety like that with bread. Bagels rule, especially New York bagels.
Re: Is it true that Bagels are the greatest form of Dough?
Meh, in Florida the only good bagels are donuts.
I never got the appeal of bagels, its like a loaf of bread smooshed to look like a donut, until road tripping up north. There was a place in Charlottesville that had fantastic bagel sandwiches. After that I was open to them not sucking. Then I had some in Jersey and NY that solidified it.
Then I got back to Florida, and they just fucking suck.
Re: Is it true that bagels are the greatest form of dough?
Bagels are good, but croissants are my favorite.
Re: Is it true that bagels are the greatest form of dough?
I prefer a good bialy myself. Impossible to find around here- have to dive in to either the Boston or Providence areas to find one.
Re: Is it true that bagels are the greatest form of dough?
Yes. Boiled.
