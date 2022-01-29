Can anyone recommend a FREE service for filing taxes?
Can anyone recommend a FREE service for filing taxes?
I've been using TurboTax to file every year for over 10 years. I've never had to pay anything to file with them, until now apparently. I just completed filing, but when I got to the page to e-file, here's what came up...
TurboTax fees -$117.00
TurboTax federal $39.00
TurboTax states (1) $39.00
Option to pay with your refund $39.00
$117 is 1/3 of my refund, so I'm done using them and figure I'll start from scratch using another service which sucks because all my info is saved with TT over the last 10+ years.
Can anyone recommend a service as simple as TurboTax, but is free?
Thanks guys.
