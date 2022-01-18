Do you have a will?

This is brought on by my infamous Landlords/hoarding thread, where someone suggested I set up a will to prevent my things from going into the landfill should I die. I'll be 50 years old this year so seems a bit early but I guess you can never be too careful, maybe I should look into setting one up.



For those who do-

How old are you now?

Who will get the majority of your possessions? (This is especially of interest if you don't have a spouse, sibling or children to pass them on to, as in my case)

How did you decide this?



Right now I am thinking about a cousin I have who is 18 years old and I don't know him too well, but he has autism (to the point of being unable to live a normal life) and is interested in old electronics and stuff like that so I think he would enjoy my stuff of that nature the most. He might not have anyplace to put it and might have to just sell it, but at least he'd get to go through it and pick out what he really liked. Even if I died before my parents, I think he'd be more worthy of having it. He could probably use my money also. I don't know if he'd ever be able to get a driver's license but might be able to use my car.



Barring that, I might list an animal shelter as the beneficiary and they could just sell off everything. I'd leave some sort of "wish" that everything go to a good home and not thrown away, though of course there's no guarantee of that. I'm sure plenty of other people have left large amounts of things that might not be of obvious use to anyone else.