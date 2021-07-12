DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Other Talk
Reload this Page >

Deadpool 2022 edition

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Other Talk "Otterville"

Deadpool 2022 edition

   
Old 12-07-21, 05:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 5,467
Received 96 Likes on 70 Posts
Deadpool 2022 edition
Is there interest for a 2022 dead pool contest?
movieguru is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-07-21, 06:07 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 19,045
Received 980 Likes on 677 Posts
Re: Deadpool 2022 edition
Im down for it but Im also fucked in the head. Soyou know
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-07-21, 06:28 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,116
Received 60 Likes on 39 Posts
Re: Deadpool 2022 edition
Sure.
tommyp007 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Other Talk
View Next Unread
Tesla and other Electric Cars Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.