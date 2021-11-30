YouTube no longer shows dislikes
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,779
Received 255 Likes on 210 Posts
YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Well, this really sucks. You can still 'dislike' a video, but you can't see the number of dislikes.
Dislikes were helpful in determining whether the video you're checking out is actually worth watching. I use that input when looking for things like 'how-to' videos, or reviews.
The way it works now, only the uploader can see the number of dislikes, while other users can only see the number of likes.
Fucking stupid.
Dislikes were helpful in determining whether the video you're checking out is actually worth watching. I use that input when looking for things like 'how-to' videos, or reviews.
The way it works now, only the uploader can see the number of dislikes, while other users can only see the number of likes.
Fucking stupid.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Rockford IL
Posts: 6,162
Received 72 Likes on 49 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Dislike.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Canada
Posts: 9,779
Received 255 Likes on 210 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Indeed. I'm not sure if they're phasing this in, as I already don't see the count, but someone pointed this out, on the video to announce this decision:
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: May 2001
Location: Chicago suburbs
Posts: 15,650
Received 576 Likes on 436 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Yeah, it's like how RottenTomatoes had to crack down on early reviews that were simply people brigading a movie because they didn't like the actress (the Brie Larson effect, if you will).
While I don't like the general idea, for me it's super important because I have certain YouTubers I watch most of the time and I rarely have cause to downvote anything they do. If I take issue with a video, then I'll just downvote it and I don't really need to know how many others have downvoted it.
While I don't like the general idea, for me it's super important because I have certain YouTubers I watch most of the time and I rarely have cause to downvote anything they do. If I take issue with a video, then I'll just downvote it and I don't really need to know how many others have downvoted it.
#5
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 67,073
Received 1,255 Likes on 928 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
It was done apparently to prevent trolling on videos. Sony was bombarded with dislike bombing because people were screaming for a Spider-Man trailer. So the trolls dislike bombed all those unrelated videos. The content creator can see the dislikes, only you can’t.
I know it doesn’t help the viewer if you’re curious about a 25 minute video about a certain topic that could suck.
I know it doesn’t help the viewer if you’re curious about a 25 minute video about a certain topic that could suck.
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,451
Received 579 Likes on 416 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
I agree that it can (sometimes) be a good gauge for if a video is worth watching, like DIY type of stuff, as already mentioned. There's a lot of junk videos out there that are just a text-to-speech voiceover over top of stock footage of something. Pure trash.
That said, I think the benefit of removing the stats from public view far outweighs the negatives. Plus, I expect that, if/when the person who uploaded the videos leaves the ability to comment open, there will be someone who will post "DISLIKE" (just like how folks post "FIRST!" as a badge of honor), and they'll count all the likes on that comment, so they can run off to their little hate-watching circles to pat themselves on the back for circumventing the system.
That said, I think the benefit of removing the stats from public view far outweighs the negatives. Plus, I expect that, if/when the person who uploaded the videos leaves the ability to comment open, there will be someone who will post "DISLIKE" (just like how folks post "FIRST!" as a badge of honor), and they'll count all the likes on that comment, so they can run off to their little hate-watching circles to pat themselves on the back for circumventing the system.
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,971
Received 387 Likes on 283 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Fucking trolls ruin everything.
#8
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,835
Received 436 Likes on 309 Posts
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
^ Yup, dislike bombings and review bombings because idiots with no lives get their feelings hurt.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off