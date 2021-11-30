Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes

I agree that it can (sometimes) be a good gauge for if a video is worth watching, like DIY type of stuff, as already mentioned. There's a lot of junk videos out there that are just a text-to-speech voiceover over top of stock footage of something. Pure trash.



That said, I think the benefit of removing the stats from public view far outweighs the negatives. Plus, I expect that, if/when the person who uploaded the videos leaves the ability to comment open, there will be someone who will post "DISLIKE" (just like how folks post "FIRST!" as a badge of honor), and they'll count all the likes on that comment, so they can run off to their little hate-watching circles to pat themselves on the back for circumventing the system.

