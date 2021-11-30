DVD Talk Forum

YouTube no longer shows dislikes

YouTube no longer shows dislikes

   
11-30-21, 05:29 PM
YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Well, this really sucks. You can still 'dislike' a video, but you can't see the number of dislikes.

Dislikes were helpful in determining whether the video you're checking out is actually worth watching. I use that input when looking for things like 'how-to' videos, or reviews.

The way it works now, only the uploader can see the number of dislikes, while other users can only see the number of likes.

Fucking stupid.


11-30-21, 05:34 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Dislike.
11-30-21, 05:42 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Indeed. I'm not sure if they're phasing this in, as I already don't see the count, but someone pointed this out, on the video to announce this decision:


11-30-21, 05:57 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Yeah, it's like how RottenTomatoes had to crack down on early reviews that were simply people brigading a movie because they didn't like the actress (the Brie Larson effect, if you will).

While I don't like the general idea, for me it's super important because I have certain YouTubers I watch most of the time and I rarely have cause to downvote anything they do. If I take issue with a video, then I'll just downvote it and I don't really need to know how many others have downvoted it.
11-30-21, 06:01 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
It was done apparently to prevent trolling on videos. Sony was bombarded with dislike bombing because people were screaming for a Spider-Man trailer. So the trolls dislike bombed all those unrelated videos. The content creator can see the dislikes, only you can’t.

I know it doesn’t help the viewer if you’re curious about a 25 minute video about a certain topic that could suck.
11-30-21, 06:08 PM
Dan
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
I agree that it can (sometimes) be a good gauge for if a video is worth watching, like DIY type of stuff, as already mentioned. There's a lot of junk videos out there that are just a text-to-speech voiceover over top of stock footage of something. Pure trash.

That said, I think the benefit of removing the stats from public view far outweighs the negatives. Plus, I expect that, if/when the person who uploaded the videos leaves the ability to comment open, there will be someone who will post "DISLIKE" (just like how folks post "FIRST!" as a badge of honor), and they'll count all the likes on that comment, so they can run off to their little hate-watching circles to pat themselves on the back for circumventing the system.
11-30-21, 06:09 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
Fucking trolls ruin everything.
11-30-21, 06:34 PM
Re: YouTube no longer shows dislikes
^ Yup, dislike bombings and review bombings because idiots with no lives get their feelings hurt.
